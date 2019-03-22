USC redshirt-freshman Isaac Taylor-Stuart has nearly 15,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel, where he is a frequent poster, whether it's taking viewers behind the scenes of life as a student-athlete or breaking down highlights from fellow cornerbacks.

Most recently he took to the platform to dissect what makes LSU cornerback Greedy Williams a potential first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft. Taylor-Stuart marveled at Williams' ability to consistently defend the back shoulder of receivers and highlighted his technique.

"I'll usually watch a lot of DBs and then make a YouTube video, just see what's their best aspect pros and cons, and I also kind of relate to my game -- what can I get from them," Taylor-Stuart explained after practice Thursday.

Williams was a 3-star recruit in the 2016 class who used a redshirt year to position himself for a breakout 2017 season at LSU that set his draft stock soaring.

It's an interesting case study for Taylor-Stuart, who arrived at USC with far more fanfare -- a 5-star recruit and the No. 32 overall prospect in the 2018 class -- but who now finds himself in a similar situation, with plenty to prove after a quiet first season.

Taylor-Stuart got some work on special teams in three games last fall before a high-ankle sprain sidelined him and ultimately prompted the coaching staff to protect his redshirt.

Now, he's one of the only healthy and available cornerbacks for the Trojans this spring so he's getting all the reps he can handle while looking to show he can contribute in the fall.

"Just consistency with his finish on every play, I think is the biggest thing," Trojans defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast said. "We were real excited about where he was at before he got that high-ankle sprain -- I believe it was during the week of the Arizona game -- and I was ready to start playing him.

"When he went down with that and it looked like he was going to take a long time to get healthy, [we decided] let's wait and see how he looks in the spring. Just really like his skill set, and I really think he's got a really big upside."

Upside is what made Taylor-Stuart such a coveted recruit out of the San Diego area with interest from most of the familiar major programs nationwide.

Whether or not he can cash in on it this fall, though, is the question.

