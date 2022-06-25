CB Warren Roberson on USC visit: 'They really moved up in my recruitment'
COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Cornerback Warren Roberson said he came into his USC official visit last weekend with a lot of questions he wanted to get answered, as the Trojans have made a strong push in his recruitment in recent months.
He didn't specify what those questions were, but he did make clear that the Trojans left a major impression on he and his mother -- not to mention his overall recruitment.
"They really moved up in my recruitment since I liked the visit because they really checked off a lot boxes I was looking for, for me to attend their school," Roberson told TrojanSports.com. "I asked a lot of questions, I'm not going to lie. A lot of them that I needed to get answered got answered."
Roberson, from Red Oak, Texas, is rated as a three-star safety by Rivals, but he clarified that he is being recruited as a cornerback.
He went in-depth on his Trojans official visit -- the first OV he's taken -- while competing at the Texas 7-on-7 state tournament in College Station, Texas, on Friday.
