TrojanSports - Charli Collier, sister of USC offensive lineman, taken No. 1 in WNBA draft

As USC redshirt freshman offensive lineman Casey Collier tries to make a name for himself with the Trojans, he got to celebrate watching his older sister reach the pinnacle of her sport.

Charli Collier, who played basketball at Texas, was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft on Thursday night by the Dallas Wings.

The 6-foot-5 Collier, from Mont Belvieu, Texas, averaged 19 points and 11.3 rebounds while helping the Longhorns advance to the Elite Eight.

Younger brother Casey is an impressive looking offensive tackle at 6-foot-7, 290 pounds, who has worked as the Trojans' second-team left tackle all spring.

The USC football social media account played up the special moment for the Collier family on Thursday night.