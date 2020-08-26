TrojanSports - Check out the new Rivals 2021 position rankings

As part of Rivals Rankings Week, the 202 position rankings have been updated. Find all those links here.

Meanwhile, here's a breakdown of which USC commits landed in the top 10 at their respective position:

Pro-style QB

-No. 4 Jake Garcia

-No. 7 Miller Moss

Running back

-No. 8 Brandon Campbell

Wide receiver

-No. 5 Quaydarius Davis

Outside linebacker

-No. 5 Julien Simon (USC has recruited him as an inside linebacker)

-No. 8 Ma'a Gaoteote

Cornerback

-No. 7 Prophet Brown

Safety

-No. 7 Calen Bullock

Athlete

-No. 6 Jaylin Smith

