TrojanSports - Check out the new Rivals 2021 position rankings

Check out the new Rivals 2021 position rankings
As part of Rivals Rankings Week, the 202 position rankings have been updated. Find all those links here.
Meanwhile, here's a breakdown of which USC commits landed in the top 10 at their respective position:
RELATED: Taking a closer look at the new QB rankings
Pro-style QB
-No. 4 Jake Garcia
-No. 7 Miller Moss
Running back
-No. 8 Brandon Campbell
Wide receiver
-No. 5 Quaydarius Davis
Outside linebacker
-No. 5 Julien Simon (USC has recruited him as an inside linebacker)
-No. 8 Ma'a Gaoteote
Cornerback
-No. 7 Prophet Brown
Safety
-No. 7 Calen Bullock
Athlete
-No. 6 Jaylin Smith
**NOT SUBSCRIBED? Get a FREE TRIAL through Oct. 1 by signing up today using promo code USCFree2020. New subscribers can use this link here, while previous returning subscribers can start here and log-in first.**