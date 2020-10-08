TrojanSports - Checking in with USC tight end commit Lake McRee

USC tight end commit Lake McRee has had quite a journey since tearing his ACL last year, overcoming that adversity to get back on the field for his senior season.

The 3-star USC commit from Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas, is hoping to show he's back to his peak powers this fall before making his way to Los Angeles.

McRee was full of emotions after missing his junior season and getting back in a game situation for the first time since his sophomore season, as he made 4 catches for 55 yards last Friday night in a 63-20 win over Westwood HS.

“It was the most surreal feeling I’ve ever felt,” he told TrojanSports.com.

McRee has one thing on his mind for his final high school football season, noting: “I want to go undefeated the whole year and win state."