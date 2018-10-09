As USC landed its latest 2019 commitment on Saturday from cornerback Max Williams, perhaps nobody outside the Williams family was more excited about the announcement than fellow Trojans cornerback commit Chris Steele.

Since they played together in a 7-on-7 tournament at USC as eighth graders, the youngest players on a team with high schoolers, Steele has known he wanted to team up with Williams again in the future.

After committing to USC over the summer and becoming the face of the Trojans' recruiting class, Steele, a 5-star prospect ranked the No. 2 cornerback in the country, has been trying to attract others to join him.

And with Williams' commitment, another target from his list is on board.

"Max is one of the players that I've been on -- I know the staff has been on [him] -- but I've been on Max for a cool minute now. I actually told him this maybe 5-6 months ago, this is before I was committed, I basically told him, 'If me and you were to go to the same school that's dominance for 3-4 years,'" Steele said. "I feel like me and him are two of the top players in the country, and I feel we've proven that. So just being able to have him on the opposite side of me is just going to be a blessing. I think it's going to be real dangerous for every team that we face from 2019 on out."