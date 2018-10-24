BELLFLOWER, Calif. -- As he walked off the practice field at St. John Bosco High School on Wednesday, 5-star cornerback Chris Steele opened up to TrojanSports.com about his de-commitment last week from USC and where he goes from here.

Steele, who was the Trojans' highest-ranked commit in this 2019 class, made the announcement on Twitter last Thursday and, needless to say, it's been an eventful week since.

“Very crazy. On a scale of 1-10, about a 9.5," he said.