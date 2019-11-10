This has been a tough season for redshirt senior defensive end Christian Rector.

Physically, for sure. And whether he'd discuss it or not, it has to have taken a toll mentally as well.

Rector returned for his final year of eligibility to boost his NFL draft projection. He set his sights on double-digit sacks and explained over the summer why he thought it was a realistic goal, how he felt he was just a small adjustment away last season from finishing more plays in the backfield.

Instead, Rector's final season at USC was jolted off course almost immediately by a high-ankle sprain in Week 2 against Stanford. He'd miss the next game and then returned to play the next three in a clearly limited fashion.

Finally, the coaching staff told him to shut it down for a couple weeks so that ankle could continue to heal.

That left him four regular-season games to try to offset the first two-thirds of the season. It's not going to add up statistically as he envisioned, but that doesn't mean it can't involve some impactful highlights in his final stretch as a Trojan.

Like the decisive one he delivered Saturday, deflecting Arizona State QB Joey Yellen's pass at the line of scrimmage and then diving forward to catch the ball for a game-ending interception with 25 seconds left.

The Sun Devils were driving in that final minute, reaching the USC 32-yard line before Rector's clutch play finished off a 31-26 win for the Trojans.

"Your captain makes the final play, that's just special. That's special. That's what captains do," coach Clay Helton said afterward. "They don't wait for other people to make it -- they make it themselves. I just thought it was a really special moment for Christian."

Helton sought out Rector on the field after the game for a big celebratory hug.