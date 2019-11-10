Christian Rector's decisive INT a well-earned highlight in a tough season
This has been a tough season for redshirt senior defensive end Christian Rector.
Physically, for sure. And whether he'd discuss it or not, it has to have taken a toll mentally as well.
Rector returned for his final year of eligibility to boost his NFL draft projection. He set his sights on double-digit sacks and explained over the summer why he thought it was a realistic goal, how he felt he was just a small adjustment away last season from finishing more plays in the backfield.
Instead, Rector's final season at USC was jolted off course almost immediately by a high-ankle sprain in Week 2 against Stanford. He'd miss the next game and then returned to play the next three in a clearly limited fashion.
Finally, the coaching staff told him to shut it down for a couple weeks so that ankle could continue to heal.
That left him four regular-season games to try to offset the first two-thirds of the season. It's not going to add up statistically as he envisioned, but that doesn't mean it can't involve some impactful highlights in his final stretch as a Trojan.
Like the decisive one he delivered Saturday, deflecting Arizona State QB Joey Yellen's pass at the line of scrimmage and then diving forward to catch the ball for a game-ending interception with 25 seconds left.
The Sun Devils were driving in that final minute, reaching the USC 32-yard line before Rector's clutch play finished off a 31-26 win for the Trojans.
"Your captain makes the final play, that's just special. That's special. That's what captains do," coach Clay Helton said afterward. "They don't wait for other people to make it -- they make it themselves. I just thought it was a really special moment for Christian."
Helton sought out Rector on the field after the game for a big celebratory hug.
CLUTCH.#FightOn | @the_real_rector pic.twitter.com/CLGYmVz9ji— USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) November 10, 2019
Clay Helton embracing Christian Rector after his interception sealed a tense #USC win at Arizona State. pic.twitter.com/oNEw0pq5ij— Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) November 10, 2019
"I came free off the edge, I knew the ball was going to be coming out, I saw it come out, tipped it and made a play on it and called game," Rector explained.
Arizona State fans awaited the official review on what was indeed a tough judgement call as to whether Rector had full control of the ball as it touched the ground on his way down. It was upheld and the celebration commenced (or the relief set in).
"This big boy has better hands than John Houston, thank God, and came up with a big play for us at the end," Helton joked, referring to a loose ball that Houston bobbled and dropped earlier.
Rector now has 16 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack and the 1 interception this season. It was his first career pick, to go along with 22 TFL, 13 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and 3 fumble recoveries in his time with the program.
If anyone wonders about the Trojans' motivation the rest of this season with their Pac-12 title hopes most likely out of reach, just consider a guy like Rector who is still trying to put as much impactful film on tape for NFL scouts as he can knowing this is his last chance to help set up his football future.
"Anybody wants a play like that, especially as a D-lineman to get a pick for a game winner, I mean, that's one of the best feelings right there," freshman defensive end Drake Jackson said of his teammate.
Especially considering the circumstances of Rector's season.