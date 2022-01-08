SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Early in the All-American Bowl on Saturday, USC wide receiver signee CJ Williams nearly had a touchdown grab only to have Georgia cornerback commit Julian Humphrey -- a fellow top-50 national prospect -- make a great play to bat the ball away.

As he got back to the huddle, Williams looked at his West team quarterback Cade Klubnik, the five-star Clemson signee, and gave him the signal.

Sure enough, Klubnik went right back to Williams, who this time made an impressive catch in the back right corner of the end zone to beat Humphrey in the immediate rematch for a 24-yard TD and the first points of the game here in the Alamodome.

"I knew that guy was a bigger guy so I kind of stemmed him out and broke him back in and we had kind of like a bang post. The ball came kind of late, but he was so quick he recovered real fast and he broke it up. I was like, I can't let this kid get the best of me right now. I looked at Cade and I gave him the signal, I was like, 'Cade, we're going here.' He was like [nodding] 'Yeah,'" Williams shared afterward. "That was go ball, that was our win signal, he rolled out to his right, slung it over his shoulder and I caught it. He threw a perfect dime.

"What I'd say about Cade Klubnik is he's probably one of the best quarterbacks I've played with, other than, maybe right there with Bryce Young, in the same conversation in my personal opinion."

Williams made quite a statement in his own right, tying for game-highs with 4 catches for 88 yards and the TD in the prestigious All-American Bowl. (Per the official box score -- it looked like his three biggest catches alone tallied more yards than that).

