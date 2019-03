As USC expanded its offer list for 2020 cornerbacks in recent weeks, there was one notable name that remained noticeably missing. But no longer.



Clark Phillips III, the 4-star prospect from nearby La Habra High School, talked to coach Clay Helton on Thursday afternoon, receiving his USC offer along with a really intriguing message about how the Trojans view him.

"Coach Helton explained what he saw in my game and my potential. He sees me more than a DB in his opinion," Phillips told TrojanSports.com shortly after tweeting out news of his offer. "He feels I can play on both sides of the ball, and he said he sees me [like] an Adoree' Jackson."