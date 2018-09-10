As Lathan Ransom progressed as a football prospect and it became more apparent he was going to have a chance to play at the next level, his grandfather, a big USC fan, would let him know how special it would be if Ransom ever received a scholarship offer from the Trojans.

Well, it happened on Sunday.

Ransom, a three-star Class of 2020 safety/corner from Tuscon, Ariz., spoke to USC DBs coach Ronnie Bradford and was informed he had the offer.

"My grandparents live out in California and my grandpa is a huge USC fan, so he's always been talking to me [about] how much he likes USC and how much it means to him if they offer me. So for them to offer me, it's just, it's crazy," Ransom told TrojanSports.com on Monday evening.

"He couldn't believe it. It was honestly awesome to hear him be so happy. It was just an awesome experience to get him so happy and so proud of me."

Just a few games into his junior season, Ransom said it's "way too early" to have any thoughts on which schools he favors at this point, but USC definitely has his interest. He has 13 scholarships offers already and expects to formulate a plan after this season, but it's very likely he makes his way out to Los Angeles for a visit.

"I don't know when it's going to be, but I definitely plan on visiting," he said. "... I honestly have no favorites right now. I'm just going along with the recruiting process and seeing what comes my way. I'll really start focusing on picking my top schools after this football season."

Ransom, who is 6-foot-1.5 and about 192 pounds, stars all over the field for Salpointe Catholic High School in Tucson. He's ranked the No. 18 safety in his recruiting class, but his high school team has had him playing more cornerback to start the season on account of some tough early matchups.

"We've matched him up against our opponent's best receiver each week and he's met that challenge head on," Salpointe coach Dennis Bene told TrojanSports.com "And then just his ability to play multiple positions. He's truly an athlete, and I think his flexibility as a player really gives us a lot of flexibility as a team to move him around and that type of thing. ... He's been playing wide receiver, corner, safety and returning kicks and punts. So he's doing a little bit of everything."

Bene said the college programs that have pursued him so far love Ransom's athleticism and physicality, noting that he is a "really good tackler in space" in addition to his coverage skills.

"I think in today's [game] where you're looking against all these spread offenses, if you can find a guy who can cover but also play safety or move to corner or do those type of things, they're becoming invaluable," Bene said. "I think that's what's happening to Lathan. You're seeing his recruiting just explode because they're seeing a kid who can play free safety or he can roll up in the box or you can put him on an island. It's a pretty tremendous skill set."

The proximity (and Trojan rooting interest) of Ransom's grandparents not far down the road in Huntington Beach certainly gives USC a selling point beyond football. But the Trojans will also have plenty of competition in trying to land a commitment from the high-upside DB.

Bene said Cal was the first to offer Ransom, while Arizona State, Stanford and Oklahoma have strong interest too and Florida recently extended a scholarship offer as well.

"I mean, he's got offers all over the country. I know he visited Cal and Stanford and ASU and really enjoyed meeting their staffs, seeing their facilities," Bene said. "I imagine he'll get out [to USC] now that he's been offered."

Ransom is actually the second player from his high school team to receiver a scholarship offer from USC, along with running back Bijan Robinson, a four-star prospect ranked the No. 7 running back in the Class of 2020.

Ransom and Robinson are taking a joint visit Sept. 19 to Michigan, Bene said, but he doesn't necessarily think they will sway each other to the same school. (Not that they couldn't each make the same decision).

But he does think that the Trojans' attention on Robinson helped them spot Ransom and identify his upside.

"We're kind of building our relationship with the USC coaches -- me personally, through their recruitment of our running back. So they watched a lot of film and I think they just kept an eye on Lathan, and then I think he's had some really, really good film these first three weeks of the season," Bene said. "Coach Bradford called and said they've been watching his film and really felt he was the kind of kid who could fit in their system."

For his part, Ransom said he is just enjoying the process and taking it all in as his recruiting stock soars.

"It's been crazy, honestly. It's a whole world I didn't even know about. It's been a fun experience," he said. "I remember the first school that was recruiting me was kind of a smaller school (South Dakota State) and I was super excited about that, so to see some of these big schools and all this hard work paying off, it's unbelievable."