A day after sophomore wide receiver Devon Williams entered the NCAA transfer portal, USC coach Clay Helton was asked about the situation for the first time.

He kept his comments limited.

"Great kid, good player and wish him nothing but the best," Helton said.

Asked a follow-up question as to how much conversation he had with Williams or if he tried to change his mind, Helton doubled-down on the same response.

"Great kid, great player, wish him nothing but the best -- I'll keep all the conversations that we had personal," he said.

Williams caught just 4 passes last season as a true freshman after coming in as a 4-star prospect and a top-50 national recruit in the 2018 class. He did flash his potential late in the season, catching 3 passes for 77 yards and a 41-yard touchdown at Oregon State with starter Michael Pittman sidelined.

After both creating buzz during the spring and preseason while at other times showing some inconsistency with his hands, much was expected of Williams this fall in light of the coaches' comments about needing a deep WR rotation with this uptempo Air Raid offense.

There was almost no rotation in the season opener, though, and offensive coordinator Graham Harrell acknowledged he needed to do a better job in that regard. There was more rotation last weekend in the 45-20 win over Stanford. Williams played 10 snaps, catching 1 pass for 11 yards, while freshmen Munir McClain had 2 catches for 10 yards and Drake London had 3 grabs for 62 yards.

London played the most reps beyond the starting three, by a wide margin, but he and Williams are at different positions. Williams is slotted behind Pittman on the outside while London is an inside receiver, so it wasn't necessarily a decision to play one over the other -- unless Williams felt USC could have done a more creative job finding a way for him to get more involved.



Either way, he would have seemed a prime candidate to fill Pittman's void in the starting lineup next fall.