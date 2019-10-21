Freshman wide receiver Munir McClain sustained a torn right ACL during USC's 41-14 win over Arizona on Saturday night, coach Clay Helton announced Monday after practice.

McClain had previously torn his left ACL during his junior season at JSerra High School, which brought his recruitment to a halt once he committed to the Trojans during his recovery.

This is what he said back in June while reflecting on that first ACL recovery: "I've always been big on things happening for reasons. I might not understand it, but I know it happened for some reason."

To be forced to go through that lengthy recovery process again, though, is obviously a tough blow.

"He's in good spirits. I had a chance to visit with him today again and really taking it like a pro," Helton said. "He did a tremendous job for us this season, got some valuable reps as a freshman. We'll get this thing fixed, get it tightened up and good Lord willing he'll never have to worry about it again."

RELATED: The latest updates and comments on USC's mounting injury list

McClain was overshadowed a bit by USC's deep 2019 WR recruiting haul, but he stood out in the preseason as a sure-handed and quicker-than-expected target. The Trojans simply haven't used much rotation at the position so McClain was limited to 3 catches for 19 yards. According to PFF College, he played 21 snaps this season.

Unfortunately, he also played in five games, meaning he's passed the four-game limit to maintain a redshirt. He would have to apply for an injury waiver from the NCAA, but having appeared in almost half the games it's hard to say if there'd be a good chance at receiving one.



To make it an even tougher evening for McClain, his older brother outside linebacker Abdul-Malik McClain sustained a dislocated shoulder in the win.