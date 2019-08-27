With the season just days away, USC coach Clay Helton was asked again if he had any update on 5-star freshman wide receiver Bru McCoy's petition for an eligibility waiver.

He did not, but more notably he said he didn't expect to have an answer from the NCAA before the season started.

"We're still in a process with that, as well as Bru still working to get healthy. We're still status quo on that," he said.

McCoy, who signed and enrolled at USC in the winter, then transferred to the Texas for spring practice and then back to USC in June, has also not been part of any team activities this summer (including player-run practices) due to a lingering and frustrating illness.

Helton has talked about that matter generally while noting he would respect McCoy's privacy on that process.

But USC has already heard back on its two other waiver requests to the NCAA. Chris Steele, the 5-star freshman cornerback who transferred in from Florida, was cleared to play this fall, and 3-star freshman corner Jayden Williams was also received the requested waiver (believed to be pertaining to an academic matter).

Helton was asked if he was surprised McCoy's NCAA matter has taken this long, and his answer raised another question.

"I think the waiver has a lot of details with it. This is not a common occurrence to go from one university to the next, back, so there's a lot of things that go into it. We're taking our time with it, and when everything is done, as soon as it's done, I'll let you know once we have an answer back," he said.

What's unclear is what part of the process USC would still be taking its time with at this point.



Helton's Tuesday media scrums don't always allow full opportunity for follow-ups with other questions flying in from all sides, so this will be revisited when he next meets with reporters Thursday.