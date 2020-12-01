TrojanSports - Clay Helton expects USC roster 'to be in a good spot come Sunday'

USC football coach Clay Helton wouldn't specify how many of the Trojans' affected players -- four who tested positive for COVID-19 last week and seven more who were quarantined through the contact tracing protocols -- would be available Sunday against Washington State.

But he projected optimism that his team would be close enough to full strength to head into that game.

"Obviously, I can provide you the exact number once all the testing [is done this week] because they've still got to go through. So I can't give you a definite number, but I will say this, it's an adequate enough number to be able to play ball," Helton said Tuesday morning. "... We feel like we’re going to be in a good spot come Sunday."

RELATED: Full transcript of Clay Helton's comments Tuesday morning

It was reported by Jon Wilner, of the Bay Area News Group, and others that USC had to cancel its game last week against Colorado due to not meeting the Pac-12 threshold of having at least seven offensive linemen available.

Los Angeles County requires a 10-day isolation for a player who tests positive and a 14-day quarantine for those flagged through the contact tracing process. USC reported that it learned of the first positive case last Monday, then announced Wednesday that a second player had tested positive and five others had been quarantined due to contact tracing. What's not clear is when that quarantine officially started -- or more to the point when the 14-day clock started ticking.

The Trojans did not practice that Tuesday before being cleared to practice Wednesday, but even if the quarantine began that Monday or Tuesday those five players would conceivably not clear the 14-day window by game day this week ... unless they are able to pinpoint the origin of the outbreak and set the clock retroactive to the weekend of the Utah game.

USC then shut down all in-person operations again Thursday and would announce later that a third player had shown symptoms that Thursday and ultimately tested positive, two others players were subsequently identified as high-risk contacts and quarantined and then a fourth player tested positive on Friday.

So how many of those affected players might be available this weekend requires some guesswork without knowing the true start of the isolation/quarantine processes.

Helton didn't reference the offensive line specifically, only to say that the obstacle that led to the cancellation of the Colorado game should be cleared in time to host Washington State in the Coliseum on Sunday (after moving the game back from Friday night).

"We actually get players back this week and Washington State does, too. That's the reason we're moving the game back. It gives us the opportunity by moving the game from Friday to Sunday, it allows us to garner the adequate number of players that we need at a certain position to be able to play this game," Helton said. "Coach [Nick] Rolovich and I talk every day, just like I did with coach [Karl] Dorrell last week to just get updates on both teams and where we stand. And we're very thankful not only to the league but both universities for moving this game back to Sunday because it does give us the amount of bodies that we need at a certain position to be able to make this happen."

Helton said USC would resume light workouts Tuesday and then return to full-pad practice Wednesday. With the game on Sunday, that keeps the Trojans on a normal schedule for a game week.

"With yesterday's test results and being all negative player-wise and through the guidance of our medical professionals, we are going to begin the opportunity to resume workouts today," he said. "Obviously, we have been off seven of the last nine days since Utah with seven days of no physical contact as far as being able to get on-field engagement and drill work together. So this is gonna be basically a strength and conditioning day for us as well as some light field work, getting back into non-contact light field work. Basically get them back into football shape and being able to move them around a little bit."

Again, as it remains vague as to how many of USC's starting offensive linemen will be available Sunday or what other players may be affected, Helton seemed to acknowledge the possibility for some of the Trojans' young, untested backups to be needed.

"Like I said last week, I was really excited to see some of these young kids get the chance to really make a major contribution. And we're gonna have to see as we go through the week. You know, we'll be prepping some young kids during the week because our anticipation is we won't get some of the veteran players back until later this week so they're gonna get the reps based on how they're handling things and where we're at at the end of the week. But you can anticipate a young kid or two having to be in there," he said. "But what an exciting time for them. That's why you come to 'SC is to have the opportunity to compete and play early."

He added that the players who are quarantining due to contact tracing have been able to do some activity on their own to stay in shape.

"We’ve worked with our medical professionals. Obviously, we can’t do anything with the guys who have positive cases. But we’ve worked with our medical professionals on a plan that’s allowed our guys to stay in shape and stay conditioned. We’re functioning in that plan right now. We get the opportunity to hopefully get those guys back," he said. "Obviously, there’s a lot of testing to go. I mean, every day -- sometimes, it’s one time, sometimes it’s twice. We’re anticipating, if everything trends the way it’s going, which is a good direction, that we’ll have the adequate number to play the game."