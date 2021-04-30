TrojanSports - Clay Helton highlights what he learned about his Trojans this spring

USC wraps up five weeks of spring practice with its 15th and final session Friday afternoon, and earlier in the day coach Clay Helton held his final Zoom interview with reporters to spotlight his overarching takeaways from the last month-plus.

"We've learned a lot, but we've also accomplished a lot, in our mind," Helton said.

Before he opened it up to questions, Helton ran down the list of what he felt his coaching staff was able to learn about the team this spring.

We'll let Helton's words lead the conversation while sprinkling in some of our own thoughts as well ...

1. Young defensive linemen

"The first one as far as learning really coming out of this camp, have learned that there's several young big men that are going to help us contribute next year in some role or fashion," Helton said. "I think about the young defensive linemen with Jamar Sekona and Stanley [Ta'ufo'ou] and Jay Toia and some guys that are coming back like Jake Lichtenstein and what they're going to be able to do for us, even De'jon Benton, moving forward and doing a nice job this spring."

Our take: The most notable here is Toia, the 4-star true freshman, and Sekona, the redshirt freshmen who multiple coaches have portrayed as one of the most improved players on the team. They've been manning the nose tackle spot that was initially earmarked for redshirt senior Brandon Pili before his unfortunate Achilles tear this spring.

Toia looking like an immovable force inside has him looking like an immediate contributor while Sekona's leap this spring eases some stress about the depth at that position. The unaccounted-for variable to this point is 6-foot-4, 330-pound Alabama transfer Ishmael Sopsher, who was out with injury all spring but should be full-go for fall camp. Like the 6-foot-3, 325-pound Toia, he is just a mountain of a man who will compete in that middle spot.

"I can’t wait to watch Big Ish. He’s starting to walk around, prance around here. It’s like, God almighty, I can’t wait to get you on the field," Helton said.

Also bear in mind, returning starter Nick Figueroa (team high 7 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks in 2020) has been out this spring recovering from a shoulder injury, 5-star freshman Korey Foreman will arrive in August and standout sophomore Tuli Tuipulotu wasn't mentioned by Helton presumably because he's already eclipsed the "young linemen" label and morphed into "established playmaker" status. Ultimately, USC is going to have to settle on the rotation at nose tackle and then figure out the best way to maximize Foreman, Tuipulotu and Figueroa -- with the other names mentioned pushing for depth roles -- alongside the outside linebackers Drake Jackson and Hunter Echols.

The defensive line and pass rush could be very, very good this year.

2. Young offensive linemen

"Offensive line-wise to see a Jonah Monheim and a Courtland Ford progress, a Justin Dedich progress, a Casey Collier really come on. We've become deeper at that big-man position and really have enjoyed watching them grow."

Our take: Helton would actually say more later when he added "Jonah may have had the best camp of anybody on our football team." With Ford seemingly locking up the left tackle job, that right tackle spot is the one we're going to be watching when fall camp starts in August.

After USC went through the first three weeks of spring with the same first-team alignment of LT Courtland Ford, LG Andrew Vorhees, C Brett Neilon, RG Liam Jimmons and RT Jalen McKenzie, the Trojans have given a long look at Monheim in that right tackle spot over the last two weeks and Helton's comment is notable.

McKenzie notably struggled in his move out to tackle last season and seems better suited to play inside at guard. Monheim, the sophomore, is going to have to leave no doubt in August, though, if he's going to steal the job from the redshirt senior.

Honestly, we'll still be surprised if the staff makes a move like that, but Helton when pressed further on the offensive line did emphasize that August competition will matter.

"You got 25 practices over a four-week period of time to really build your resume and say why should you be the starter in that opening game. And we're going to give those kids the opportunity," he said. "... And our kids understand that it's competing and the best player goes out there and plays. Doesn't matter where you're from, doesn't matter your age, it's who's the best in the moment. And that could be by your performance, it could be by injury. That's why we wait all the way up until that last Friday to produce a two-deep because you just don't know where you're going to be until that time."

3. The running back depth

"The next thing I've learned is to see our running back room and the depth and talent that's going to be in there for the 2021 season -- it's a bunch of veterans in that room this year and to see them work and to see what they can bring to the table has also done a little bit with personnel groupings," Helton said. "But there is depth and talent in that room that is going to help us for next year."

Our take: We've said it before, we'll say it again -- we support the coaches' stated goal of going with just two running backs in games and letting those guys actually build a rhythm and momentum, but that means some very tough decisions will have to be made.

Redshirt senior Vavae Malepeai has been a coaches' favorite for two years and the closest thing to a starting running back that USC has had in that time, and he's had a strong spring with several big runs. Texas transfer Keaontay Ingram came here to play, and he's made a very strong first impression. Redshirt senior Stephen Carr opened some eyes in the spring game that maybe he has one last flourish in him in his final season. And then junior Kenan Christon has been with the track team all spring and will have to make his case in August (because as last season showed, what he did as a freshman in 2019 won't guarantee him anything), and freshman Brandon Campbell might be the odd man out just due to age but he's looked like a strong addition for the future.

As Helton hinted at, USC could work in some two-RB sets as a way to get more guys involved.

4. Drake London as an outside WR

"The last thing we probably learned, which was neat to see, is we made a commitment to kind of move Drake London outside and see his versatility and what we found out is he's just as good outside as he is inside, which I think is going to make him an even bigger weapon and be able to move him around where people can't find out exactly where he's at," Helton said. "It was great to see him with his big-play capability over and over and over again in camp."

Our take: London was flat-out, unquestionably the best player on the field this spring for USC, and like Helton said, he is just as dominant on the outside as he's been in the slot the last two years. At this point, he should be the focal point of USC's game-planning and they should most definitely get very creative in moving him all over the field. He has proven that he's a mismatch anywhere and against almost anyone.

5. The young quarterbacks

"What we got done in this training camp, I thought we really progressed two young quarterbacks," Helton said. "Obviously I'm thanking God we've still got 25 more practices, but to be able to watch these 15 practices and watch them grow, watch them go through some growing pains, be coachable and learn from mistakes is great to see."

Our take: Helton wouldn't say anything about there being any edge for that No. 2 quarterback job, but it's been pretty clear this spring that Jaxson Dart is ahead of fellow freshman Miller Moss -- at least at this point in time. Dart has blossomed more and more with each passing week, including his impressive spring game, and has been getting more of the second-team reps in practices open to the media these last couple weeks.

But, to Helton's point, there is no need to make any proclamations at the position until the end of August.

Pressed further on where the young QBs stand after their first spring, Helton mostly expounded on his earlier comments.

"It stands as both of them are progressing and thank goodness for 40 practices. We're 15 in, we'll do 25 more practices and the best player in the moment will end up taking that spot," he said. "... For Jaxson, you can see his creativity, you can see his deep ball accuracy, his ability to create on the move. And in Miller's case, man, it's just been precision and being able to make his reads, going through progressions, delivering accurate balls time after time, getting the ball out.

"Have they made mistakes? Yes, they're young quarterbacks, should still be in high school, be in prom right now. But for both these two kids, I thought they took the right approach, is every time I go out there I'm not competing against the other guy; I'm trying to be the best version of myself. If I'm competing against anybody, I'm trying to live up to the standard of where Kedon's at and trying to be the best quarterback on this football team. And I thought they took that approach this spring. That's the same mindset I want them to take early in camp as we start evaluating and competing and getting close to that 40th practice, and then that Friday I'll let you know who's the best player in the moment."

6. Chase Williams' emergence at safety

"I thought the young DBs that we brought in, especially at the safety position, this camp has really helped them. It's progressed a Chase Williams a ton into a dynamic leader," Helton said. "We all know Isaiah Pola-Mao, but to be able to get a Xavion [Alford], a Xamarion [Gordon], an Anthony Beavers and a Calen Bullock to really have 15 practices with them and grow them I thought was exceptional."

Our take: Based on the comments from coaches and the fact that he's been the one mainstay of that group with the first-team defense, it sure seems like Williams -- the redshirt junior -- has locked up the other starting safety job opposite Isaiah Pola-Mao (who has worked mostly at nickel this spring to fill an injury void).

Williams has been inconsistent through his previous opportunities in recent years, and he's received strong preseason hype before that didn't truly materialize, so we'll have to see it in game action, but Helton really piled on the praise for the fourth-year player Friday.

"He's one of those candidates for having one of the best camps," Helton said. "He's been so consistent and really has upped his physicality as a guy that comes in the box and making big plays. I know you saw last Saturday when we were scrimmaging, he met Keaontay Ingram in the hole, one-on-one, on the goal line, and that's not an easy task when you have a 227-pound man, but I mean he came in with no hesitation, tremendous physicality and stops him just short of the goal line in a one-on-one tackle situation, which really opened my eyes. I was like, 'Wow.' I know Chase for his athleticism, but what I loved this spring was his physicality that he brought kind of like Talanoa [Hufanga] brought."

7. Defensive mentality

"And the really neat thing that I see, just being a head coach and being able to step back, is it was really neat to be able to have the opportunity for TO and Donte Williams and Craig Naivar and Vic So'oto kind of blend their personality and give their personality to the defense," Helton said. "They didn't get that last year with[out] a spring and an abbreviated fall camp, but really that tough, edgy, always aggressive mindset has really rubbed off on our defense. It's been a great 13 weeks (including winter conditioning)."

Our take: There's no question this was a more high-energy, physical spring than we've seen in previous years, and that a lot of that stemmed from the tone-setting defense. Defensive coordinator Todd Orlando talked about the greatest casualty of not having a spring session last year was losing the time to really focus on mentality and physicality standards, as once fall camp arrived the focus had to be on installing the new defense and preparing for the season. We'll see how it translates on Saturdays in the fall, but there's plenty of reason to believe this unit will be better in 2021.

