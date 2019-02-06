Clay Helton on Bru McCoy's USC exit: 'It was one that was personal'
USC coach Clay Helton met with reporters Wednesday for the first time since former 5-star early enrollee Bru McCoy's stunning departure just 18 days after arriving on campus.So it was only a matter...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news