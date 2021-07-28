Clay Helton provides clarity on how Drake London will be used this season

In seeing junior Drake London work mostly at outside receiver in the spring -- after wreaking havoc on defenses from the inside Y-receiver position the last two years -- it raised the question of where London is best used this season and whether the USC coaching staff would truly consider moving him away from a role in which he's had so much success.

Questions to the coaches back in the spring didn't net any clarity on the matter, and speaking Tuesday at Pac-12 Media Day even London himself said he couldn't provide a firm answer on his role for 2021.

"To be honest, I really don't know myself. Whatever position they put me in I know it's going to be best for the team and best for me, so I'm just going to roll with the ball and wherever they put me I'm just going to try my best to be my best," he said.

But eventually an answer came -- and it's the one that makes the most sense for the Trojans.

TrojanSports.com talked one-on-one with USC coach Clay Helton during a break in the action at Pac-12 Media Day and garnered insight on what the coaching staff actually has planned for the elite third-year talent.

(Also watch our full video interview with London below:)