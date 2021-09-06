Clay Helton provides injury updates on key USC defensive players

What makes USC's defensive performance in its 30-7 win over San Jose State on Saturday especially impressive is that the Trojans closed out that game with four primary starters effectively off the field.

Team captain and starting safety Isaiah Pola-Mao missed the game entirely due to COVID, while defensive end Nick Figueroa (AC joint sprain in shoulder), cornerback Chris Steele (hamstring/shin) and outside linebacker Drake Jackson (thigh) were injured during the game.

Jackson, who had a big interception early on, came back in for a few snaps here and there the rest of the way.

Speaking on the Trojans Live radio show on Monday night, head coach Clay Helton provided updates on all four players.

"Probably the toughest one was Nick Figueroa with an AC sprain. Those are always sensitive. He got a PRP injection yesterday, was feeling a lot better today. We'll rest him for the next couple days, see if we can get that soreness out and be able to see where he is either Wednesday or Thursday," Helton said. "Drake was running around today fine. Chris was running around today fine. And Isaiah, we're hopefully, depending on health and safety protocols, hopefully we'll have later in the week if everything continues to trend in the right direction."

Third-string nose tackle Kobe Pepe was also out for health and safety protocols Saturday.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Gary Bryant -- who could be a big factor this season -- was cleared from health and safety protocols on Friday and is on track to return from his hamstring injury this week, Helton indicated. Bryant missed most of the preseason with the injury.