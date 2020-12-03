TrojanSports - Clay Helton provides no clarity on USC's OL situation vs. WSU

Clay Helton has declined to provide many specifics about exactly how compromised USC's roster will be Sunday vs. Washington State, after having four players test positive for COVID-19 last week and seven others placed in quarantine after the contract tracing process.

But the question had to be asked anyway -- how many of the Trojans' standard five starting offensive linemen does he expect to be available vs. the Cougars?

"Obviously that is a competitive disadvantage going into that just like last week," Helton said Thursday morning. "I will say this, we are starting to garner players back. We got our first player back yesterday and we will receive more players back as the week progresses toward game week, but we are starting to gain players back and so that's a good sign that we're doing things the right way.

"Our medical team has led us in the right direction and hopefully that will garner enough to be a good football team on Sunday."

L.A. County guidelines, which USC must follow, require 10 days of isolation for those who test positive and 14 days of quarantine for those identified as at-risk through the contact tracing protocol. Helton did confirm that USC was able to start that quarantine clock for some of the players retroactively "back at basically the Utah game for a lot of these kids on that trip back home."

USC initially reported that it learned of the first positive case Monday, Nov. 23, after that Utah game, then announced that Wednesday that a second player had tested positive and five others had been quarantined due to contact tracing. That Thursday, the Trojans then announced that a third player had shown symptoms and ultimately tested positive, two others players were subsequently identified as high-risk contacts and quarantined and then a fourth player tested positive last Friday, prompting the cancellation of the game vs. Colorado last weekend.

The game vs. Washington State was moved back from Friday to Sunday afternoon to allow for that unspecified number of players to pass protocols and be available.

USC returned to practice Tuesday after an extended layoff.

"The last couple days have been great to get back on the grass. Actually, kids look fresh. It actually felt like a bye week with them coming back, have some fresh legs, moved around extremely well. We got great news over the last three days. We have had five rounds of testing in the last three days and glad to say we've had all negative tests for our players and so we're really trending in the right direction," Helton said. "... We look like we're in a really good spot. And good Lord willing, cross your fingers, we will continue to be as we continue to work for Washington State. Our kids are looking forward to the opportunity."

The game vs. Colorado was cancelled because USC didn't have enough players at a certain position -- reported by Bay Area News Group's Jon Wilner and others to be the offensive line, where teams must have seven active players per Pac-12 rules.

As it remains unclear how many of the Trojans' starting offensive linemen will be on the field Sunday, Helton was asked about the challenge of potentially needing to turn to some younger players up front for the first time.

The Trojans have had only one offensive lineman miss any snaps this season -- that being center Brett Neilon, who was replaced for a game and a half by redshirt sophomore backup Justin Dedich.

The rest of USC's backup offensive line is young and untested, though, with true freshmen Casey Collier and Jonah Monheim at the tackles, and true freshman Courtland Ford and redshirt sophomore Liam Douglass at the guards.

Helton emphasized the opportunities those players had to rotate in with the first team during preseason camp as valuable experience should they be needed Sunday.

"This was a veteran football team and that offensive line was a veteran group. So the amount of reps that our 2s and 3s have gotten at all positions I think have helped us. ... So am I confident? Yeah, I'm confident in those guys," he said. "Anybody that walks in there. We put the investment in. I'm more excited, you know. We were gonna have to play some young players last week if the game went on and I was excited for them and they were excited. And I was to be honest with you disappointed and they were disappointed that they didn't get the opportunity because they prepared like starters and they've done it again this week. And if they're called upon, I know they'll do their job."