TrojanSports - Clay Helton recaps Reggie Bush's official return to campus

While the USC football team starting practice last Friday garnered plenty of buzz on its own, the fan base might have been even more excited to see Trojans legend Reggie Bush make his official return to campus.

The USC social media team pounced on the opportunity to play up the long-awaited reunion between the program and one of its all-time greats -- an opportunity that was made possible in June when the Trojans officially chose to end Bush's 10-year NCAA-mandated disassociation from the program on the first day they were allowed to do so.

USC coach Clay Helton talked Monday about Bush's visit.

"Reggie's a piece of not only USC football history but college football history. And one, to have a living legend on campus as well as his beautiful family with his three children and his wife was a neat experience," Helton said. "To be able to tour them around and be able to see all the changes that have happened on campus whether it's the new athletic facility he hadn't gotten to see or Heritage being redone, being able to tour campus and see how much it's changed since the last time he's been here. And just to see his love for the university and how he wants to be able to help kids and help the next generation, it was great to have him back on campus and you can definitely tell his sense of pride for this place as well as his love. It was nice to have his family for the day with us."