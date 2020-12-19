TrojanSports - Clay Helton says he hasn't thought about whether USC will take bowl invite

USC entered the day No. 13 in the College Football Playoff rankings, 5-0 in this truncated, unusual season and hoping to claim a Pac-12 championship and Fiesta Bowl berth Friday night.

After losing 31-24 to Oregon in a game in which it committed 3 turnovers and 9 penalties for 98 yards, coach Clay Helton wouldn't commit his team to playing another game this season.

He was asked if he thought the Trojans would play in a bowl game and get one more game to end the season differently.

"I'll be honest with you, I haven't thought one second past this game. Those are things to talk about in the future," he said. "Right now I'm going to console my kids. We've been in a mindset like you've followed us all season, it's try to be 1-0 every week -- don't look back, don't look forward and right now I've got a bunch of kids that just gave their absolute heart and soul that hurt and I'm going to focus on that and I'm not going to worry about what's in the future right now. I'll be honest with you, I haven't thought about it."

Many schools nationally, including UCLA and Washington in the Pac-12, have already stated that their programs will decline bowl bids after making it through the adversity and obstacles of his pandemic season.

