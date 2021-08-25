Clay Helton says USC has 119 players vaccinated, '100 percent compliant'

USC coach Clay Helton was asked for a vaccination update for his football team Tuesday after practice and he said the Trojans are "100 percent compliant with the university's policy" and that the team is "right at 119 [players] that have been vaccinated."

USC lists 124 players on the official roster, though it's not clear if all have been present during preseason camp or what the number of unvaccinated players would be.

A USC spokesman would not clarify that question, only reiterating that the team is "100-percent compliant" with the university's policy.

As of the last update to that policy on June 29, it states "all university faculty, staff, and students who are on-campus are strongly encouraged to receive the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine when they are eligible to be vaccinated. Employees and students who choose to not be vaccinated must affirmatively opt-out of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccination through the appropriate process."

The alternatives compliant with the university policy are to obtain an approved religious or medical exemption.

"We're very fortunate with our players. I appreciate the university for their support, their education on the topic. And right now we are 100-percent compliant with the university's policy, each and every man on this team as players. So we're in a great position. I think we're right at 119 men that have been vaccinated. It's great to be in that position and that helps you," Helton said, clarifying that 119 men meant 119 players (not including coaches and staff). "That helps you as far as protocols and policies that may come up. This thing is a reality and it has hit people, whether it's been unvaccinated or vaccinated. We'll deal with it just like we dealt with it last year. We're always going to keep the health and safety of the players first. I've appreciated the university immensely for what they've done for us as a team."