Clay Helton updates status of NT Ishmael Sopsher as USC fall camp nears
During a break in his radio row circuit at Pac-12 Media Day on Tuesday, USC coach Clay Helton sat down with TrojanSports.com to discuss one of the primary questions for the team heading into camp.W...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news