TrojanSports - Clay Helton: USC will push spring practice back to April

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times' Ryan Kartje, USC coach Clay Helton revealed that the Trojans will have a later start than usual for spring practice this year.

While USC normally opens spring practice in early March, it will not start until April, Helton said.

"A couple things are kind of moving back this spring. It’s for a couple reasons. Usually as you know, we start spring in early March. But with the nature of what our kids just went through for six months, playing a little bit later in the season, playing multiple games in December, which usually doesn’t happen, and having our kids from out of the Southern California area having to report back to campus and go through a 10-day quarantine and wanting to be able to have a true eight-week cycle of winter workouts and strength and conditioning to prepare their bodies correctly for training camp and keeping them healthy and safe, we are going to push back our spring football," Helton said. "We know how important it is for us. You’re looking at an early April start, rather than early March. We’re pushing it back, and we hope that from a community standpoint, maybe things will start trending in the right direction.

Read the full interview here.