Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-04 23:14:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Coaches assess JT Daniels' debut, a moment months in the making

Nhln6qyijeiii1v2qcit
Freshman quarterback JT Daniels passed for 282 yards and a touchdown in his USC debut on Saturday.
Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY sports
Ryan Young • TrojanSports.com
Publisher

It's a story that's been well told by this point, how quarterback JT Daniels was a mainstay at USC practice last spring while he was still busy working to finish high school early and expedite his ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}