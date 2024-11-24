WATCH: See the Trojans celebrate their rivalry win over UCLA on the field

USC was trailing midway through the fourth quarter Saturday night at UCLA before mounting a decisive rally and scoring the go-ahead touchdown on Jayden Maiava's 4-yard strike to Ja'Kobi Lane in the end zone.

A field goal sandwiched between two clutch defensive stops and the Trojans left the Rose Bowl with a 19-13 win over the rival Bruins.

TrojanSports.com was on the field as the game ended and captured some of the postgame scenes as the USC players and coaches celebrated the win and rang the Victory Bell.

Watch 6 minutes of postgame clips here: