TrojanSports - Coaches, former teammates react to death of former USC OL Chris Brown

USC coach Clay Helton shared the bad news on Twitter on Sunday that former Trojans offensive lineman Chris Brown had died at the age of 24. The cause of death is not known at this time.

Helton's tweet sparked a wave of tributes and reactions throughout the USC football community.

Brown, who attended Loyola High School locally, was a starting offensive guard for USC during the 2017-18 seasons. After going undrafted, Brown signed as a free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers and eventually played briefly with the DC Defenders in the XFL.

His death comes a year after fellow former Trojans offensive lineman Max Tuerk died at age 26 of an enlarged heart.

Here is a roundup of the social media reaction to the sad news.