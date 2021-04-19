TrojanSports - Coaches, former teammates react to death of former USC OL Chris Brown

Coaches, former teammates react to death of former USC OL Chris Brown
USC coach Clay Helton shared the bad news on Twitter on Sunday that former Trojans offensive lineman Chris Brown had died at the age of 24. The cause of death is not known at this time.
Helton's tweet sparked a wave of tributes and reactions throughout the USC football community.
Brown, who attended Loyola High School locally, was a starting offensive guard for USC during the 2017-18 seasons. After going undrafted, Brown signed as a free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers and eventually played briefly with the DC Defenders in the XFL.
His death comes a year after fellow former Trojans offensive lineman Max Tuerk died at age 26 of an enlarged heart.
Here is a roundup of the social media reaction to the sad news.
Heartbroken to hear the news that we lost Chris Brown today. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Brown family. Chris meant so much to so many. Great person, player, teammate, and Trojan. God bless my friend. You are forever in our hearts.— Clay Helton (@USCCoachHelton) April 18, 2021
#FightOnForever, Chris Brown.— USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) April 19, 2021
So young. So talented. Gone far too soon. pic.twitter.com/Ywwyy23xJq
This one hurts. 🙏🏾 to the Brown. Family. https://t.co/tJ2yBn8Saz— gavin morris (@DaGman7) April 18, 2021
Rest In Peace brotha. Learned a lot from you. Prayers up to the Brown family🙏🏽 https://t.co/QSVpaAzx1T— Alijah Vera-Tucker (@ALIJAHVT) April 18, 2021
Rest easy Chris 🙏🏽🤞🏾💯 https://t.co/mfZzQmhmOj— 🇼🇸jay Tufele🇦🇸 (@tufele123) April 19, 2021
Still can’t believe it. There was no one like Chris Brown, the most fun and genuine person to be around. Too many awesome memories to count. Rest In Peace C Breezy. https://t.co/J5v1YijvaF— Tyler Petite (@TylerPetite) April 18, 2021
Wow this is really sad! Chris was always so friendly and fun to be around. I’ll always smile at our memories! 💔✌🏼 https://t.co/uoF4JT4aVN— Jake Olson (@JakeOlson61) April 18, 2021
So crazy, prayers out to the Brown family 🙏🏽 https://t.co/kTwP2G6T5V— HUNTER (@hunter_tyb) April 18, 2021
🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/nDoIpWfmr9— Hayes Pullard lll (@HayesPullard) April 18, 2021
Rest In Peace brother ❤️ Was such a positive figure in that locker room. https://t.co/axAlHyicoN— Marshall Cherrington (@MWCherrington) April 18, 2021
Absolutely devastating. Praying for the Brown family https://t.co/KOyVmyUNE2— Liam Douglass (@Liamdouglass99) April 18, 2021
RIP man crazy🙏🙏❤️ https://t.co/FHenwlcWdM— Jake Lichtenstein💣 (@BigLichh) April 18, 2021
Rest in Love Cbreezy #sevenseven https://t.co/QMU4Jh91jh— JORDAN IOSEFA (@JordanIosefa) April 18, 2021
RIP brotha 🙏🏾 condolences to the brown family! https://t.co/dUr0yX0GPu— HITTA (@julianofalaniko) April 18, 2021
Rest In Peace, brother. ❤️ We love you Chris! https://t.co/5vIO6xNNIq— Matt Bayle (@realmattbayle) April 18, 2021
Rest well my brother 😓🕊 Life is short, cherish your loved ones man https://t.co/2idjCvi7Ng— Viane Talamaivao (@CoachV_USC) April 18, 2021
Absolutely devastating news. Chris was a one of a kind person who always had a smile on his face no matter what the situation. My heart aches for his family and friends. R.I.P Chris. https://t.co/j1jAi5BGU4— Mike Goff (@CoachMGoff) April 18, 2021
😔😔😔— Sam Curtis (@_SamCurtis) April 19, 2021
What a great kid with such a great personality. Gone way too young. https://t.co/rGHfH8e49d