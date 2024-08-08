In listening to coach Lincoln Riley talk about players and situations over the last more than two and a half years now at USC, it's become clear that one of his favorite topics to indulge are the players who prove him wrong. Redshirt senior nose tackle Kobe Pepe is in the process of doing that. A simple question about Pepe's progress, asked after practice Wednesday, had Riley detailing at length and rather candidly the big defensive lineman's growth as he's seen it unfold. "He and I were actually talking last night – when we got him at the beginning, I didn’t know if he was going to make it. I mean, to be honest, I just didn’t know if he was going to be one of the ones that were here that were going to survive, or that were going to kinda just float away," Riley said. "And he’s done a great job, man. I mean, he was easily the most out-of-shape player on this roster. Some of it, his doing. Some of it, the injuries he’s faced before we got here. I mean, he’s just totally changed his body. And he has, he put himself in position where he could contribute, and certainly this system defensively, fits a guy like him a lot more than what we were doing in the past." Pepe's recollection aligns with Riley's retelling of their early conversations. "That's definitely what it was when he first got here. Like I said, I had those talks with him in his office saying things I have to change, improve on. He did, he told me, he was straight up with me, which I respect, 'If you don't do these things, you're not going to fit,'" Pepe recalls. "I was like, 'All right, coach, I got you. I'm going to change, do what you all need [me] to do to improve.'"

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1l2QlRnQ25qOEljP3NpPU1iYmNFbjBVV245VlBsTjU/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

A confluence of factors has helped position Pepe -- a three-star local prospect from St. John Bosco HS in the 2020 recruiting class -- to have a shot at a real role for the first time in his five years in the program after totaling just 3 tackles in 3 career games played to this point. First, the transformation Pepe has made, as Riley noted. Second, the change in defensive coordinators/schemes and the renewed emphasis on prioritizing sheer size up front. And third, the reality that the Trojans just don't have a lot of depth on the interior of the defensive line, where it's Bear Alexander, veteran Vanderbilt transfer Nate Clifton, the hope that sophomore Elijah Hughes can make a leap into a bigger role, the hope that Wyoming transfer Gavin Meyer can contribute ... and then a lot of questions. "I think he realizes that, and sees that window of opportunity, and he’s got some real size and mass in there. But, certainly, you feel like he’s gonna have the opportunity to have a role," Riley said. "But, yeah, proud of him. From the guys that were here when we first started, which is not many now left, it's starting to be fewer and fewer, he’s one of the ones that I’m most proud of from where he was a couple of years ago to now.” Pepe certainly had some of his own doubts about his future at USC, entering the transfer portal in December of 2022 before ultimately opting to stick it out here. "At that point, it was again a talk with Coach Riley and I just felt like with my family, just see what was out there for me. But what got me to stay was [defensive line coach Shaun] Nua. Coach Nua, before Coach Henny [new DL coach Eric Henderson, who works jointly with Nua] was here, Coach Nua was like my rock, my guy, giving me motivation, teaching me how to better myself and stuff like that. Also coming from injuries, he was there for me," Pepe said. "I really wanted to stay here. USC's my home and it's going to be my home till whenever it's done." Nua said his message to Pepe at that time was straight to the point ... "Very simple -- 'You have an opportunity ahead of you' -- and it's part of the process of developing young players, developing players in general. Some people get it early, some people never get it, some people just fight all through the end, and I'm just excited with his progression," Nua said. "He's a young man that has matured a lot, so we're fired up to have Kobe." A lot of Pepe's transformation has come away from the field, as Riley noted, in terms of getting in better shape and building his body to what it needs to be to compete at this level. In that regard, USC director of football sports performance Bennie Wylie has been a key mentor along the way as well, constantly pushing Pepe to keep up and stay on the trajectory needed. "At the time, I didn't like it. He was like, 'Kobe, you gotta keep going, you gotta keep going.' Everybody was running, like, 'Why are you always talking to me?'" Pepe recalled. "But looking back at it, I respect it. He got me where -- I'm still here. That's a huge testament to both myself but also the coaches as well. ... "He's like a huge mentor to me. It's not even huge talks, it's more like, 'Come on, man, this is what we talked about during summer workouts, conditioning, what did you do all that for?' Those kind of things, just keep pushing me."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGVyZeKAmXMgYSBsb3Qgb2YgYnV6eiBmb3IgdmV0ZXJhbiBEVCBL b2JlIFBlcGUgdG8gYmUgYSBjb250cmlidXRvciB0aGlzIHNlYXNvbiBpbiBo aXMgZmlmdGggeWVhciBpbiB0aGUgcHJvZ3JhbS48YnI+PGJyPkhlcmXigJlz IHdoYXQgTGluY29sbiBSaWxleSwgU2hhdW4gTnVhIGFuZCBmZWxsb3cgRFQg TmF0ZSBDbGlmdG9uIHNhaWQgYWJvdXQgUGVwZS48YnI+PGJyPihXYXRjaCBh bGwgdGhlIHZpZGVvIGludGVydmlld3MgaW4gdGhlIGxpbmspPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2w1dUhEMXhlQ3giPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9sNXVIRDF4 ZUN4PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNEF5RzZJbnN4YyI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzRBeUc2SW5zeGM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUnlhbiBZ b3VuZyAoQFJ5YW5Zb3VuZ1JpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9SeWFuWW91bmdSaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE4MjEyNjkxMDkyOTgw OTgzMzU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDcsIDIwMjQ8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=