COLUMN: Attn. Biletnikoff Award committee, more for the Drake London file

BOULDER, Colo. -- For someone who keeps saying he's not thinking about the Biletnikoff Award or any other national honors, Drake London sure keeps providing more fodder for the rest of us to talk about it.

In fact, let's not even dance around it -- London should be the early favorite for the prestigious award that honors the top pass-catcher in college football.

Plain and simple -- kind of like how he makes highlight reel plays feel these days.

"If the ball's in the air and if he's around with 10 other people we expect him to come down with the ball," USC interim coach Donte Williams said Saturday after London's latest starring performance.

The dynamic junior only needed one quarter Saturday against Colorado to effectively reiterate his weekly unspoken statement to the Biletnikoff committee and the college football world at large.

He had 5 catches for 96 yards and a one-handed touchdown in that opening quarter of USC's 37-14 win over the Buffaloes, on his way to finishing with 9 catches for 130 yards.

"They came out and tried to double him today and [he] still found a way to hurt them, so that's just the kind of guy he is, the kind of player he is, " Trojans offensive coordinator Graham Harrell said. "... That first quarter, he wasn't necessarily open and made some unbelievable catches. That's just Drake. That's the thing -- we almost expect that now.

"I think the expectation is so high for him it's probably unfair, but when he makes plays like that and you see it every single week it's like, well, if it's close he's going to make it so let's just keep throwing it to him."

Quarterback Kedon Slovis said much of the same.

"I try not to throw the ball too perfect because I don't want to miss him," he said. "I just want to give him a chance and throw it up there for him because if I overthrow him I'm making a bad play. It makes it really nice to know that I just need to give him a chance and he'll come down with it for me."

Crazy as it sounds, London's season averages will actually come down a bit after Saturday as he had entered the day leading all of college football with 9.8 catches and 135 receiving yards per game.

And yet, he's never looked better than he did on USC's third offensive possession vs. Colorado that included 3 catches for 58 yards and one of the best one-handed grabs anyone will see all season.

As Slovis would say later, the plan wasn't necessarily to feed London so much on that particular drive, but then again the plan is always to feed London as much as possible.

"They didn't cloud him, they played man and that was [our plan] going in -- if they overplay Drake go take it somewhere else, but if they don't he's our best receiver so let's attack him," Slovis said.

So attack they did.

The first came as Slovis lofted the ball downfield for London, who didn't have much separation from the defensive back but also rarely needs any. He freed himself as the ball arrived and hauled in a 29-yard reception down the right side to the Colorado 35-yard line.