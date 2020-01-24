COLUMN: Evaluating the Todd Orlando hire for USC
In the days since the news broke Monday that USC was working toward finalizing a deal to hire Todd Orlando as defensive coordinator -- a hire the Trojans officially announced Friday -- there have b...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news