It was there on his first carry of the game Saturday night when he maximized a huge hole up the middle for a 19-yard gain. But even more so it was there when he broke another 19-yard pickup in the second quarter, twisting and turning through traffic and never letting his feet stop pushing upfield against whichever tackler tried to take a turn, picking up at least 12 of those yards after he should been brought down.

Either of those would have been USC's longest rush of the game if not for Stepp's own 25-yard run in the fourth quarter.

But just as impressive was his final carry, a 2-yard touchdown run that came after he slammed into defenders immediately. From the sideline, it looked like the second-down attempt had been felled and USC would need to punch it in on third down with precious time dwindling and down 10 points. But yet again, Stepp never stopped moving and with the help of some teammates suddenly the pile did, all the way into the end zone.

Yes, there was a preponderance of evidence Saturday night in USC's 30-27 loss at No. 9/10-ranked Notre Dame that Stepp (10 carries for 82 yards and that TD) is the Trojans' best running back and provides a boost to most every series on which he's used.

That's not to say veterans Vavae Malepeai (8 carries for 46 yards, 5.8 yards per carry) and Stephen Carr (9 carries for 44 yards, 4.9 YPC) aren't useful too. And that seems to be the misconception of intent every time the USC coaches respond to questions about Stepp's role -- the answer always ends up with a statement about the other backs.

In truth, they're mutually-exclusive points. Malepeai and Carr are capable players who may well do some things better than Stepp (like blitz pickup, as offensive coordinator Graham Harrell suggested), but the reality is the redshirt freshman is simply delivering something more vital more often for USC right now that needs to be maximized.

That being a true spark on the ground who consistently delivers a steady dose of yards and the hope for much more on every carry (aside from an ill-advised play call that had him losing yards while running East-West instead of North-South as suits his power game).

It just doesn't sound like the Trojans coaches see it that way.

"He's doing a great job as well as the other kids and he had a bigger role tonight. He did a wonderful job for basically 82 yards on the night as well as Vavae and Stephen. I think all three put us in positions to win," head coach Clay Helton said. "His role keeps on [growing] -- he got the most carries out of the three backs tonight -- so I think his role did increase tonight."

It did not. Stepp also received 10 carries against Washington in the previous game when he turned those touches into 62 yards. Yes, those two games reflect an uptick from his previous usage, but not a real-time response to what's happening or what could happen with more totes for the big back.

Harrell also dismissed the notion that Stepp, on this night with the big plays he delivered time and again, could have been an even bigger factor if given more opportunities.

"We gave it to him about as many as he can handle. He was sucking wind from what I understand, but he's special with the ball in his hand. He's a heck of a player," Harrell said. "He did a nice job, he can probably handle a few more carries, but we've got three special backs and we like them all. They all bring something different to the table."

Stepp has handled all questions about his usage and role diplomatically and deferentially to his coaches this season. It didn't seem, though, that he didn't appreciate the "sucking wind" comment when he was asked about his stamina after the game.

"Sometimes -- when you're carrying like six people you tend to get winded. That's a lot of people. I got a little winded, yeah, yes sir," Stepp said.

Asked how many more carries he thinks he could handle, he didn't hesitate.

"Whatever they throw at me. I think I can handle as many carries as they give me, to be honest," he said.

Wouldn't it be interesting to see what that might lead to? If it doesn't work, if his stamina proves to be an actual issue, then take him out rather than doing it preemptively. If his production dips noticeably, decide then that he's best in a smaller role rather than assuming. If Malepeai and Carr maximize their touches in the meantime and are consistently providing the same spark, then go ahead and balance the carries rather than predetermining that the workload need be that way.

Those are just some thoughts that resonated coming off this game -- and the fact that he's now averaging 6.9 yards per carry for the season on only 35 touches.

From those in the fan base and in the media, that is. The coaches have given Stepp a few more chances in the last two games and he's delivered time and again -- it will be interesting to see if the staff is willing to truly give Stepp a full opportunity to prove everyone else (the Twitter second-guessers and press conference provokers) wrong rather than assuming that the status quo has to be right.

"It's great to get him reps, I'm proud of the way he's battled all year," Harrell said. "Obviously his role has increased as the year's gone on because we've gotten more comfortable putting him in, but we've got a lot of special players who need touches and he's one of them."