BERKELEY, Calif. -- The Kedon Slovis narrative has moved well past surprising true freshman making a mockery of his 3-star recruiting ranking. It's moved beyond promising young quarterback with obvious potential down the road.

No, the moment has aleady arrived and the future is now.

At least, that's what Slovis is showing over the second half of this season -- that it will take unexpected and unforeseen circumstances to pry him out of this starting job next fall.

It's been well stated that I have been -- and remain -- a believer in JT Daniels' abilities, and in an alternate reality I believe the Trojans' intended sophomore starter would have dismissed doubters with his own statistically-satisfying season in this offense with these playmakers. But his Week 1 knee injury didn't allow that, and now the question is will Slovis allow the former 5-star nationally-coveted prospect any chance at reclaiming his job?

He's sure not playing like it of late.

It can't be done much better than Slovis did it Saturday night, completing 29 of 35 passes for 406 yards, 4 touchdowns and 0 interceptions. Except, it wasn't an isolated outburst -- just the most consistent and refined of his recent string of offensive outburts.

Slovis now has three 400-yard passing performances in the last four games -- as many as Sam Darnold and Cody Kessler combined for over their five seasons manning the position for the Trojans.

I feel the need to keep offering qualifiers when I repeat that stat -- it's a different offense, much is placed on Slovis' shoulders, etc. -- but that doesn't make it any less impressive.

It's hard to overlook the fact that since he returned from the concussion that cost him most of two games early in the season, the freshman QB has thrown for 19 touchdowns and 5 interceptions (or that 15 of those TDs have come in that recent four-game run).

-30 of 44 passing for 406 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT at Colorado

-32 of 57 passing for 264 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INTs vs. Oregon (the one blemish)

-29 of 39 passing for 432 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT at Arizona State

-And the best performance yet Saturday night.

"It's not surprising me anymore," freshman wide receiver Drake London said.

London might as well be speaking for everyone who has followed this team this season. Slovis made those 406 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs and a 82.9 completion percentage seem part of the new norm.

Case in point, USC didn't even bring him to the postgame news conference as its offensive representative Saturday night unlike after his previous big games.

Case in point, Trojans offensive coordinator Graham Harrell didn't feel the need to boast about his prized pupil -- the one he's been touting from the very beginning -- until further prodding.

"If he plays well, he should always throw for 400 with those guys, right?" Harrell said with a smile. "I think he's just, like I've said since I've been here, you can't replace experience. The more games you play in any offense, the better you're going to get, and obviously with the receivers we have and the offense we run [there is] an opportunity to put up a lot of points. Like I said, the better he plays, the more experience he gets, the better he will play and the stats will follow.

"The thing that I like most about Kedon, I don't think he's too worried about stats. He understands the better he plays the more likely we are to win football games."

Harrell isn't a sportswriter trying to procure riveting reflection from the overly humbled freshman star, though. (I kid, I kid.)

"I think it just shows what our offense is capable of," Slovis said, again deflecting recognition for his play. "I think I can play better even after a game like this, and especially after the other three games, two games. I think it's just a testament to what this offense can be in the future."