Lincoln Riley put it as succinctly as it could be said, standing on the field in the Coliseum on Saturday for his pregame interview that would be carried over the stadium speakers.

"It's not a vision anymore. Enjoy it."

That vision started coming into focus exactly one year ago today, when reports began circulating early on a Sunday that USC was closing in on a deal to hire Riley away from Oklahoma.

Lincoln (bleeping) Riley.

The real-time reaction was no different within the Trojans football program as it was on the outside, as the college football world from Norman, Okla., to Los Angeles and beyond was unilaterally stunned.

"I remember it was pretty crazy. I was hearing what everyone else was hearing, just seeing stuff online, maybe getting a text from someone about a rumor, this or that. I remember someone first said 'Coach Riley rumor,' and I was like, 'No shot,'" right tackle Jonah Monheim recalled. "And then it actually happened."

"It was a little jaw-dropping," right guard Justin Dedich said. "It was like, 'Shoot, we got Coach Riley from Oklahoma.' ... I still remember that day, but it feels like ages ago. So much has changed. This team has been through a lot, though. I feel like that was, like, I guess the bottom, and from that moment we've grown to where we are now. ... I'm just so grateful for the experience I've had this last year."

Every USC fan has echoed some version of that comment over the last year -- particularly the last three months. Those fans packed into the Coliseum on Saturday in a way they hadn't in a handful of years, to watch the Trojans wallop rival Notre Dame, 38-27, improving to 11-1 and No. 4 in the AP poll, with a Pac-12 championship game on tap this Friday, a College Football Playoff appearance looking increasingly possible and another Heisman Trophy for the program's collection almost a certainty.

One year ...

Riley again put it all in perspective after the latest momentous victory.

"It's fun to see the Coli like that. Sitting up there at that press conference close to 12 months ago and kind of just imagining that, and these guys have brought it to life," he said. "I don't know how long it's been since it was like that -- I haven't been here before [this year] -- but man, it was electric in there. That's kind of what I remember watching as a young kid. "