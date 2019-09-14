PROVO, Utah -- USC coach Clay Helton emphasized and reiterated the point that this was just one game, a non-conference game, an early-season game.

Which is all true, but also true is that this 30-27 overtime loss at BYU on Saturday is one the Trojans really couldn't afford. Not with what awaits and not with what hovers over this entire season.

If Helton is going to reclaim stability for his program and his future, he has to make his case consistently. His margin for error is slim -- well, was slim and now seems slimmer with his staunch supporter Lynn Swann no longer in place as athletic director to have any influence on what happens moving forward.

This is not a referendum on the merits of Helton -- there are plenty of those coming from all angles -- but merely an acknowledgement of the situation as it stands.

USC has a short week before hosting No. 11 Utah on Friday night at the Coliseum. Then it's on the road to No. 23 Washington and back on the road to No. 7 Notre Dame after the bye.

The Trojans needed this 3-0 start, needed to build off the momentum they sparked last week in their 45-20 win over Stanford. They needed both the confidence boost of back-to-back notable victories as well as the cushion in the W-L column leading into the upcoming gantlet.

"I love how the kids keep fighting and keep competing. This is one game early in the season, we'll correct it and we'll move on to the next one," Helton said. "This is going to be a special team, mark my words, because there's special kids on this team and they're learning with every snap. I'm proud of them and I look forward to the next opportunity to compete."



