PASADENA -- They were essentially competing against each other this season, for the same job and the opportunity to showcase themselves in this talent-rich USC offense, but running backs Travis Dye and Austin Jones always insisted there was nothing but mutual appreciation and support for one another.

Even as Dye's emergence as one of the Trojans' primary stars had eventually rendered Jones into a limited role player.

The veteran Stanford transfer received no more than 5 touches in any game over a month and a half stretch. A couple weeks ago, he played just 10 snaps vs. Cal while getting one carry.

Still, Jones reiterated, there was no tension among the Trojans' running backs -- quite the opposite, actually.

"It's a real tight-knit group. Before every single game I come to all of them and say, 'I love you all, let's go do this,'" Jones shared last week.

Before USC's highly-anticipated, immensely-important rivalry game with then-No. 16 UCLA on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl, it was Dye -- out for the season now with a lower leg injury -- who wanted to say something to his backfield mate.

"The biggest thing he was telling me was 'Remind them who you are.' That's the biggest thing he told me, he said, 'They forgot about you. They forgot about everything that you've done up to this point, so remind them who you are tonight,'" Jones shared afterward.

Jones rushed for a season-high 120 yards and 2 touchdowns, averaging a robust 5.7 yards per carry, and added 57 receiving yards in the Trojans' dramatic 48-45 win for his first 100-yard game since Week 3 -- in case anyone had forgotten.

His performance was integral to a victory that clinched now-No. 5 USC's spot in the Pac-12 championship game, but it was also intrinsic to what any Trojans player or coach will tell you is the identity of this team.

"He was huge, but like exactly what we expected him to be, exactly what he has been. There's not one person in that locker room surprised about the way he played," coach Lincoln Riley said. "Another great example of the unselfishness of this team, he comes in, [he and Dye are] mixing time in the beginning, we started to ride Travis a little bit more, he could have gotten down, he could have quit practicing hard -- not for one second."

Riley was asked what the resilient and tense-to-the-finish rivalry win showed him about his team's growth this season, and he said it was being down 14-0 to the Bruins "and not even flinching -- not even thinking about flinching."

And, he added, that other characteristic of this team that has surfaced far too often now to be coincidental.

Culture, DNA, identity -- nebulous cliches, sure, but that doesn't mean it isn't real.

"We keep talking about kind of the closeness and culture and togetherness of this team, and I think it was on full display tonight," Riley said.