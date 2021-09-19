COLUMN: What should USC do at quarterback after Jaxson Dart's breakout?

PULLMAN, Wash. -- USC center Brett Neilon was as excited as anybody Saturday night about freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart's breakout debut performance.

The veteran offensive lineman rattled off one emphatic quote after another, praising Dart's "swagger," reiterating that he has been a big believer in the freshman for a while now, and that it fired up the offensive line to see the rookie delivering big play after big play as he did.

But the quote that hung in the air Saturday night after USC's 45-14 win at Washington State -- in which Dart came off the bench to replace injured starter Kedon Slovis and proceeded to complete 30 of 46 passes for 391 yards, 4 touchdowns and 2 interceptions (plus a lost fumble) -- was a comparison that surely registered in a certain way with fans.

"He was poised. He just reminds me a lot of Sam Darnold, if you guys remember," Neilon said before getting on the team bus. "Just a pretty calm guy. Doesn't get too high, doesn't get too low, but just has this certain swagger that you know this guy's going to make plays."

Oh, USC fans remember.

The entire Clay Helton era is essentially remembered as two disparate chapters -- "with Darnold" and "post-Darnold."

And whether Neilon intended to draw the comparison this deeply or not, fans also remember that the last great run for this USC football program was effectively launched when Helton made the tough decision to replace starting QB Max Browne with Darnold in Week 4 of the 2016 season after a 1-2 start. The Trojans would lose that next game as well, with Darnold, before reeling off nine straight wins, including a Rose Bowl victory over Penn State.

Is USC now at a similar pivotal crossroads?

Personally, I say no -- not yet.

First, I've been high on Dart since traveling to Eagle Mountain, Utah, last November to watch him complete his record-breaking, storybook undefeated season for Corner Canyon HS with a Utah 6A state championship victory.

His poise and toughness stood out then, how he'd stand in the pocket seemingly unconcerned about any chaos happening around him until he found his open receiver and uncorked another big completion. He allowed that extra second knowing on several occasions he was going to get pummeled when he released the ball. Other times, it was his ability to throw on the move that extended and opened up plays. And as a true dual-threat QB, he ran like a running back, seeking out contact and always looking for the extra yards.

There was a reason USC risked its entire 2021 QB recruiting picture to go all-in on Dart midway through last fall, despite having two four-star QBs already committed.

