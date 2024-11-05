Advertisement
Check out the pregame sights and sounds as USC warms up at Washington
Pregame videos from the field at Husky Stadium.
• Ryan Young
Matchup Breakdown: Scouting the Huskies as USC looks to build momentum
Scouting the Washington Huskies as USC visits Seattle.
• Ryan Young
TrojanSports Roundtable: Staff picks and predictions for USC-Washington
Staff picks and predictions for USC-Washington.
• Ryan Young
October's winners and losers on the recruiting trail
Rivals' Adam Gorney highlights the Trojans among his recruiting winners over the last month.
• Adam Gorney
Three Predictions: USC commit Julian Lewis back to No. 1 in 2025?
Rivals national director Adam Gorney gives three predictions for how the rest of the recruiting cycle will play out.
• Adam Gorney
COLUMN: What the move at QB to Jayden Maiava means for USC moving forward
