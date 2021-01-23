TrojanSports - Commitment Analysis: 2022 5-star CB Domani Jackson continues USC momentum

This month started with 5-star 2021 defensive end Korey Foreman, the No. 3-ranked prospect nationally, announcing his USC decision on national TV. And just a few weeks later, the Trojans now pick up a commitment from the No. 2-ranked prospect in the 2022 recruiting class in 5-star cornerback Domani Jackson. Both are ranked the top in-state prospect in their respective class, as the Trojans have answered the critics in regard to being able to keep the top local talent at home. It's still early in this 2022 cycle, of course, but it's also plenty noteworthy that USC is the only program to land top-5 national prospects from 2021 and 2022 so far. Credit Donte Williams for that. The USC cornerbacks coach, who recently added the title of associate head coach, was the lead recruiter for both Foreman and Jackson (and numerous other signees/commits). In terms of Jackson, we take a closer look at what makes the 5-star cornerback from Mater Dei High School one of the top national prospects and what his commitment means for the Trojans, including a look inside the film room and a detailed scouting report from Rivals analyst Adam Gorney. RELATED: Domani Jackson explains why he chose to stay home and commit to USC

What it means for USC

First and foremost is the aforementioned recruiting momentum and what this signifies in a broader context. USC has so thoroughly put its Class of 2020 recruiting struggles in the past with the work the recruiting and coaching staffs have done over the last year. The Trojans are No. 8 in the 2021 Rivals team rankings with a chance to still climb higher by National Signing Day in a couple weeks, and they're already well on their way in 2022 with four early commits -- including two top-150 national prospects in Jackson and quarterback Devin Brown (No. 148). They also have been cleaning up at cornerback since Williams was hired last February, landing three 4-star Rivals250 corners in the 2021 class in Prophet Brown, Ceyair Wright and Jaylin Smith, and now already with two 4-star cornerback commits in 2022 in Fabian Ross and Jackson. Furthermore, Jackson's commitment is significant for the sake of the vital Mater Dei pipeline, which is flowing strong again with 4-star WR Kyron Ware-Hudson signing in the 2021 class, Jackson now on board in 2022 and 4-star 2021 LB Raesjon Davis set to make his decision in the next couple weeks with USC looking like a strong favorite. The Trojans are aggressively targeting some other Mater Dei prospects in 2022 like 4-star APB Raleek Brown, 4-star WR CJ Williams and 4-star OLB David Bailey, and while each prospect will make their own independent decision, the foundation of familiar talent already heading to USC is certainly a strong selling point. Furthermore, Jackson is close friends with fellow 2022 5-star cornerback Will Johnson (Grosse Pointe, Mich.), who visited USC on his own last weekend while staying with Jackson and touring the campus with him. They have talked about wanting to play together in college, and that will be a storyline to monitor now moving forward. A year ago, USC head coach Clay Helton was facing questions about whether his program could still attract the top local talent to stay home. Now, those questions have been answered. As for Jackson, he could walk into a pretty wide-open cornerback situation when he arrives in 2022. Olaijah Griffin surprised many by declaring for the NFL draft this year, and fellow starting corner Chris Steele will be draft-eligible after next season. The youth movement at the position will be underway soon enough for the Trojans, and Jackson will have a legitimate opportunity to start as a true freshman.

If Domani Jackson ends up signing with #USC #FightOn as expected following Korey Foreman it will be the first time since 2013-14 that the Trojans landed the No. 1 player in the state of California in back-to-back years when Su'a Cravens and then Adoree' Jackson went there. — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) January 23, 2021

Film room

Film room breakdown by TrojanSports.com's Alec Simpson: "USC has landed one of the most talented cornerbacks on the west coast in not just this recruiting cycle but from the last few overall in 5-star Domani Jackson out of national powerhouse Mater Dei. Jackson is every bit of 6-foot-1, 180 pounds and brings special traits to his game to not only be a difference-maker on Saturdays but quite possibly on Sundays. He has solid length and a high level of athleticism for the position, and when looking at his build, his work ethic speaks for itself as he looks like he’s already been in the strength program of an FBS school. "As a player, Jackson is a very fundamentally sound corner. He has very disciplined eyes in coverage and the ability to be a playmaker while the football is still in the air. His ability to quickly change direction with explosive speed when pursuing the football stand out along with his patience in coverage. Another major characteristic in his game is how physical he is when in press situations in man coverage. Jackson is not afraid to make his presence felt at the line of scrimmage with some physicality at the snap. The ceiling for Jackson is extremely high and he’s only going to continue to get better. "At 0:39 seconds on his sophomore season highlight tape, Jackson is pressing against the opposing receiver, who happens to be Clemson signee and Rivals100 WR Beaux Collins from St. John Bosco HS. Jackson shows patience as the ball is snapped and Collins releases off the line. He uses physical hands to make sure that Collins doesn’t get the inside advantage and does a great job of tracking the hips of the opposing receiver. As the ball is targeted at Collins in the end zone, great technique is shown by Jackson as he keeps one hand on the opposing receiver and his outside hand up to knock the football away for an incomplete pass. That play reflects at how special of a cover corner Jackson is and how truly fundamentally sound he is."

Scouting report from Rivals analyst Adam Gorney