Commitment Analysis: A closer look at 2023 four-star RB Quinten Joyner

USC addressed one of its most pressing needs in this 2023 recruiting class Tuesday by landing a commitment from four-star Rivals250 running back Quinten Joyner, out of Manor, Texas.

Ranked the No. 9 RB and No. 196 overall national prospect, Joyner rushed for 2,494 yards and 31 touchdowns in 12 games last season, per MaxPreps, averaging an incredible 11.2 yards per carry.

Joyner took an unofficial visit to USC two weekends ago and made a quick decision with his commitment.

He is the fourth commit in what is shaping up as a stacked 2023 recruiting class for Lincoln Riley and Co., as all four commits so far are top-250 national prospects with Joyner joining five-star QB Malachi Nelson and four-star WRs Zachariah Branch and Makai Lemon.

Let's take a closer look at the newest addition to the class ...