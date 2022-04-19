Commitment Analysis: A closer look at 2023 four-star RB Quinten Joyner
USC addressed one of its most pressing needs in this 2023 recruiting class Tuesday by landing a commitment from four-star Rivals250 running back Quinten Joyner, out of Manor, Texas.
Ranked the No. 9 RB and No. 196 overall national prospect, Joyner rushed for 2,494 yards and 31 touchdowns in 12 games last season, per MaxPreps, averaging an incredible 11.2 yards per carry.
Joyner took an unofficial visit to USC two weekends ago and made a quick decision with his commitment.
He is the fourth commit in what is shaping up as a stacked 2023 recruiting class for Lincoln Riley and Co., as all four commits so far are top-250 national prospects with Joyner joining five-star QB Malachi Nelson and four-star WRs Zachariah Branch and Makai Lemon.
Let's take a closer look at the newest addition to the class ...
What it means for USC
The Trojans have a thin running back room at the moment with just three scholarship backs in Travis Dye, Austin Jones and Darwin Barlow.
Dye will be gone after this season and Jones and Barlow each have one more year of eligibility remaining after this season (assuming they don't use a redshirt at any point), and Riley has already hinted at looking to add more help at the position through the transfer portal.
But for now that's the picture, with five-star 2022 all-purpose back Raleek Brown fitting into the picture somehow as well -- he's expected to initially work out of the slot when he joins the program this summer.
Ideally, the Trojans will land two running backs in this class, and getting a top-10 prospect at the position is a great start to addressing those needs.
Film room
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news