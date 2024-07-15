Wide receiver recruiting has never been a challenge for USC, and it certainly shouldn't be in the Lincoln Riley Era, but there was some uncertainty as to how the Trojans' 2025 WR class would come together as several top targets had already committed elsewhere.

Adding a commitment Monday from four-star Tanook Hines does a lot to solidify the position in this class for the Trojans, as he joins four-star Rivals100 WR commit Corey Simms (St. Louis, Missouri) and three-star WR commit Romero Ison.

After finishing second to Florida State in the recruiting battle for Rivals100 wideout Daylan McCutcheon last week and also seeing fellow top targets Donovan Olugbode, CJ Wiley and Emmanuel Choice also commit elsewhere, the Trojans were running thin on leads at the position.

Reeling in Hines is an important win here as USC beat out in-state Texas for the Dekaney High School (Houston) standout.

Hines had 35 catches for 528 yards and 5 touchdowns in just six games last season, per MaxPreps.

He is a track standout -- finishing second at the Texas 6A state championships in the 200 meters (20.71 seconds) -- and will bring blazing speed but also noticeable physicality to the Trojans.

In terms of that 2025 WR class, USC remains in play for local four-star Rivals100 WR Phillip Bell and perhaps lesser so for four-star Rivals100 WR Andrew Marsh.

In Simms, Hines and Ison, though, Riley and Co. have some talented playmakers to work with as that 2025 class may overlap for a year with the Trojans' current crop of sophomore standouts before it's time for the next wave of wideouts to take over.