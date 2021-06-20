Commitment Analysis: Four-star CB Jaeden Gould picks USC

Not that it needs to be reiterated at this point, but it's good advice to never count out USC associated head coach/cornerbacks coach Donte Williams in any recruiting battle.

Going into the week, the national perception was that Penn State was the strong leader for four-star East Coast cornerback Jaeden Gould (Bergen Catholic/Oradell, N.J.) and that a commitment could be coming soon.

Well, part of that was correct.

Gould announced his decision on Sunday and committed to USC, after his official visit two weekends ago helped seal the deal for the Trojans.

Williams pulled the same kind of surprise last cycle when he landed a commitment from four-star CB Prophet Brown after most everyone thought Oklahoma was the clear leader in his recruitment.

Williams' impact for the Trojans can't be stated enough (five-star DE Korey Foreman, five-star CB Domani Jackson, etc., etc.).

Meanwhile, let's break down Gould's commitment as we do here, with a look at what it means for the roster, a look inside the film room and a scouting report.