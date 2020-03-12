**NOT SUBSCRIBED? Take advantage of our spring special and get a $49.50 gift code to spend on Trojans gear at the extensive Rivals Fan Store with the purchase of a new annual subscription. Use promo code Annual50 and follow one of these links. For new subscribers, start here. For past subscribers, start here and sign in.**

Mason Murphy, one of the top 2021 offensive linemen in the state of California, already kind of knew where USC stood in his recruitment entering his visit to campus last Friday and Saturday. But what he experienced over the weekend was enough to convince him that he need not delay his decision any longer. Murphy committed to the Trojans on Wednesday night, after telling TrojanSports.com a few days earlier how much head coach Clay Helton's "Faith, Family Football" message resonated with him along with the overall vibe he got from the staff. "That USC really wants me, and that USC feels like home," he said. "[For] the fact that it's close to home and the overwhelming amount of love, respect and history that is on that campus."

Not only is Murphy a local product from JSerra Catholic High School, but his development into a coveted offensive line prospect has been the work of a couple of former USC OL standouts.

Pat Harlow, the head coach at JSerra, won the Morris Trophy in 1990 at USC -- the award presented to the best offensive or defensive linemen in the Pac-12 each year --and was a first-round draft pick of the New England Patriots in 1991. And in January, JSerra hired former Trojans All-American offensive tackle Sam Baker (who himself was a first-round draft pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2008) and former USC quarterback Rob Johnson as co-offensive coordinators. "I think he's heard, especially from me and Sam and Rob Johnson, the stories and [is excited] about bringing that type of stuff back to 'SC," Harlow told TrojanSports.com. Harlow said he thought Murphy's recruitment would come down to USC and Washington, and now that he's chosen the Trojans his coach reminded him that comes with some expectations. "I heard from him on Saturday and he was super excited and he came on Monday and told me he was going to commit Wednesday," Harlow said. "I didn't know he would commit this soon, I think he kind of wanted to get it over with. I think 'SC was probably his No. 1 school all along. I know Washington, they really wanted him as well so it was really kind of a two team race. He's a local kid, he [wore] my number on his recruiting day -- I said 'Man, you better hold that number up if you go there.' He's just really excited."

Meanwhile, Harlow and Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Gorney gave their scouting reports on what USC is getting in Murphy:

Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Gorney: