Commitment Analysis: OL Mason Murphy a big boost to USC's 2021 class
Mason Murphy, one of the top 2021 offensive linemen in the state of California, already kind of knew where USC stood in his recruitment entering his visit to campus last Friday and Saturday.
But what he experienced over the weekend was enough to convince him that he need not delay his decision any longer.
Murphy committed to the Trojans on Wednesday night, after telling TrojanSports.com a few days earlier how much head coach Clay Helton's "Faith, Family Football" message resonated with him along with the overall vibe he got from the staff.
"That USC really wants me, and that USC feels like home," he said. "[For] the fact that it's close to home and the overwhelming amount of love, respect and history that is on that campus."
Not only is Murphy a local product from JSerra Catholic High School, but his development into a coveted offensive line prospect has been the work of a couple of former USC OL standouts.
Pat Harlow, the head coach at JSerra, won the Morris Trophy in 1990 at USC -- the award presented to the best offensive or defensive linemen in the Pac-12 each year --and was a first-round draft pick of the New England Patriots in 1991.
And in January, JSerra hired former Trojans All-American offensive tackle Sam Baker (who himself was a first-round draft pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2008) and former USC quarterback Rob Johnson as co-offensive coordinators.
"I think he's heard, especially from me and Sam and Rob Johnson, the stories and [is excited] about bringing that type of stuff back to 'SC," Harlow told TrojanSports.com.
Harlow said he thought Murphy's recruitment would come down to USC and Washington, and now that he's chosen the Trojans his coach reminded him that comes with some expectations.
"I heard from him on Saturday and he was super excited and he came on Monday and told me he was going to commit Wednesday," Harlow said. "I didn't know he would commit this soon, I think he kind of wanted to get it over with. I think 'SC was probably his No. 1 school all along. I know Washington, they really wanted him as well so it was really kind of a two team race. He's a local kid, he [wore] my number on his recruiting day -- I said 'Man, you better hold that number up if you go there.' He's just really excited."
Meanwhile, Harlow and Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Gorney gave their scouting reports on what USC is getting in Murphy:
Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Gorney:
What stands out to you about Mason Murphy as a college prospect?
Gorney: "First, he's a very big kid. He's tall, got long arms, physical kid, so he's been very good this spring. I saw him last year, he was impressive in pads, and then in a camp setting kind of dealing with edge rushers and guys trying to get inside against him he's been very, very good. So he has the potential to become a 4-star in this class. He definitely has very, very good size and is kind of fitting into what they were trying to do in 2020 of getting big, tall kids who can move a little bit."
What does he have to show you to become a 4-star prospect?
Gorney: "He showed really well at the Under Armour camp that I saw him at. He looked OK at our camp, struggled a little bit with size to the outside, so I think just a little bit better footwork. He's got a good punch, so just kind of seeing him more and then probably want to see him one more time in pads before I would give him a 4-star ranking to see how he can run block and just how physical he is in pads. But when I saw him this past season he was definitely an impressive kid, had a lot of offers and a lot of involvement in his recruitment. So I definitely think this is a very solid pickup for [USC] early on."
Do you expect he'll remain at offensive tackle at the next level?
Gorney: "I do, yeah. He's got the height, he's got the length, he moves pretty well and he's got the form of a long, lean offensive tackle. So I don't think he moves inside. It's possible that he could if they needed him in there, he's physical enough to handle it inside, but I think just definitely a tackle at the next level."
