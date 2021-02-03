TrojanSports - Commitment Analysis: The impact of USC signing 4-star LB Raesjon Davis

We take a closer look at what Davis' addition means for USC, go inside the film room for a breakdown of his highlights and Rivals analyst Adam Gorney delivers his detailed scouting report.

Davis, the No. 84-ranked prospect in the 2021 class, gives the Trojans four Rivals100 signees -- along with 5-star DE Korey Foreman (No. 3), 4-star TE Michael Trigg (No. 70) and 4-star WR Kyron Ware-Hudson (No. 88) -- and 15 Rivals250 prospects out of a class of 22.

Davis, the standout from Mater Dei HS, ended any remaining suspense Wednesday morning by picking USC over Ohio State and Oregon, adding yet another marquee prospect to this top-10 Trojans recruiting haul.

The biggest storyline entering National Signing Day for USC was 4-star Rivals100 linebacker Raesjon Davis , who was one of the top remaining uncommitted prospects in the 2021 recruiting class overall.

Let's start with some more well-deserved praise for ace recruiter Donte Williams, who took the lead Davis' recruitment. The cornerbacks coach, who recently added the title of associate head coach, has proven himself to be one of the top recruiters in the country -- period.

Williams was the lead recruiter for Foreman, Ware-Hudson, 4-star cornerbacks Prophet Brown, Ceyair Wright and Jaylin Smith, 4-star linebackers Julien Simon and now Davis, 4-star safety Anthony Beavers and also played a significant role with 4-star safeties Calen Bullock and Xamarion Gordon, along with safeties coach Craig Naivar.

Williams helped spearhead USC's "Take Back the West" recruiting mantra this past year, and the Trojans did a good job of that while signing 12 of the top 30 in-state prospects after landing just 2 of the top 30 California prospects last cycle.

Overall, USC's 2021 recruiting class is up to 22 prospects in addition to four high-profile transfer additions in DT Ishmael Sopsher (via Alabama), S Xavion Alford (Texas), RB Keaontay Ingram (Texas) and WR K.D. Nixon (Colorado).

In regard to Davis, the Trojans helped address one of their top remaining needs at linebacker, as he and Simon will now form an intriguing foundation for the future at a position with few established players on the roster. Starters Kana'i Mauga and Ralen Goforth return this year, along with redshirt senior Jordan Iosefa (who missed the last two seasons with knee injuries), but the younger linebackers all remain unproven and inexperienced.

It would not be a surprise to see the 2021 newcomers rise up the depth chart quickly.