Commitment Analysis: USC adds to WR haul with intriguing Ja'Kobi Lane
USC didn't offer wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane until Aug. 1, and yet it still wasn't hard to see why the Trojans chose to get involved.
Lane, from Red Mountain HS in Mesa, Ariz., is 6-foot-5 and has been a standout at every 7-on-7 tournament and event he's competed in this year, often looking like a prospect whose potential exceeded his offer list.
The Trojans were going to be content not to reach for a third wide receiver in this class, happy with five-star Zachariah Branch and four-star fellow Rivals100 WR commit Makai Lemon.
But Lane isn't a reach, and reeling in his commitment Friday is a nice get for USC.
He's the 17th overall commit in this class for USC and the first from Arizona.
As for why it took the Trojans this long to get formally involved, well, that's another story (which we'll get at later in this piece).
We break down Lane's commitment from all angles, including a scouting report from Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney.
RELATED: Ja'Kobi Lane explains why USC was the right choice for him
What it means for USC ...
Assuming all the commitments hold, this should do it at wide receiver for the Trojans in this class.
Lane will also bring much-needed size to USC's wide receiver unit, as many of the playmakers the Trojans have brought in recent years (including Branch and Lemon) are on the shorter side or more traditional fits in the slot. Lane is a prototypical 6-foot-5 outside receiver.
It's safe to assume that USC will always be strong at this position as long as Lincoln Riley is around. For that matter, it was one area they continued to recruit well even with the previous regime.
As such, the Trojans are absolutely loaded for future years here.
Jordan Addison will likely move on after this season along with Terrell Bynum, but the rest of the Trojans' WR cast should all be back in 2023 not accounting for any potential transfers (which could certainly happen with the depth of talent here).
Film Room
Scouting report from Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney
What do you like about big 6-foot-5 receiver Ja'Kobi Lane?
Gorney: "He's a fantastic football player. He's all of 6-4, 6-5, been at a lot of events this offseason, especially I believe it was the Elite 11 where he was working and looked great. He's definitely an outside receiver that kind of glides and runs like a gazelle and has great hands and all those kinds of things. Definitely a standout receiver and definitely a big pickup. There have been rumors -- and I don't like to really address this but I will because it does affect his ranking at this point -- there have been rumors that he has some academic work to do, so we will see how that plays out. We'll see how that kind of moves forward. I certainly can't confirm that, but it has been a rumor around his recruitment and why it's been sort of slow to pick up. But if USC can get him in and get him on the field, he's definitely a guy that will have an impact."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news