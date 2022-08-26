USC didn't offer wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane until Aug. 1, and yet it still wasn't hard to see why the Trojans chose to get involved.

Lane, from Red Mountain HS in Mesa, Ariz., is 6-foot-5 and has been a standout at every 7-on-7 tournament and event he's competed in this year, often looking like a prospect whose potential exceeded his offer list.

The Trojans were going to be content not to reach for a third wide receiver in this class, happy with five-star Zachariah Branch and four-star fellow Rivals100 WR commit Makai Lemon.

But Lane isn't a reach, and reeling in his commitment Friday is a nice get for USC.

He's the 17th overall commit in this class for USC and the first from Arizona.

As for why it took the Trojans this long to get formally involved, well, that's another story (which we'll get at later in this piece).

We break down Lane's commitment from all angles, including a scouting report from Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney.

