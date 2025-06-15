Commitment Analysis: USC's latest recruiting win one of its biggest yet

Whatever the reason or reasons, USC simply hasn't won many recruiting battles for elite inside linebackers in while -- and the one it did for Rivals100 LB Tackett Curtis in the 2023 cycle didn't pan out either as Curtis transferred out after a mediocre freshman season.

The last Rivals100 linebacker to sign with USC before that was local Class of 2021 standout Raesjon Davis, who never found a steady role in his three years in the program and is now at Oregon State. In between, they've finished short on most all of their top targets at the position.

That's not to say the Trojans still haven't signed some talent at the position in the meantime -- four-star Desman Stephens looks like a steal from the 2024 class as he is set to be a starter as a true sophomore this year, three-star Jadyn Walker in that class is generating some buzz after losing last season to injury, four-star Matai Tagoa'i was just outside the top 100 in the rankings in the 2025 class (No. 118) but is a bit of a position tweener at his size and was rated as a defensive back by Rivals.

But all of that is to underscore how significant USC's latest recruiting win is, as four-star Rivals100 LB Talanoa Ili announced his commitment Sunday, picking the Trojans over UCLA.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Ili, who moved this year from Southern California to Hawaii, is the No. 81 overall prospect in this 2026 class, and though Rivals rates him as an edge defender he was recruited by USC inside linebackers coach Rob Ryan to play in the middle of the defense.

Ili is USC's 29th commit overall as the Trojans put the finishing touches on a recruiting class that continues to rank No. 1 nationally. He's USC's sixth Rivals100 commit along with five-star TE Mark Bowman (No. 17), five-star CB Elbert Hill (No. 20), four-star QB Jonas Williams (No. 26), four-star CB Brandon Lockhart (No. 32) and four-star OT Keenyi Pepe (No. 64) and gives the Trojans 12 Rivals250 commits, including four-star DE Braeden Jones (No. 103), four-star DT Tomuhini Topui (No. 120), four-star DE Simote Katoanga (No 186), four-star WR Trent Mosley (No. 191), four-star DT Jaimeon Winfield (No. 192) and four-star RB Deshonne Redeaux (No. 248).

For comparison, the Trojans officially finished with six Rivals250 commits last cycle, but that includes CB RJ Sermons, who reclassified late from this 2026 class into 2025.

Needless to say, USC recruiting has looked a lot different this year, and adding Ili is the latest sign of that.

He joins four-star Shaun Scott (who could play at LB or on the edge) and three-star Taylor Johnson to round out this 2026 linebacker class for the Trojans.

Let's take a closer look at Ili and how he fits in for the Trojans ...