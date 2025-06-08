USC adds to loaded 2026 CB class with commitment from four-star Peyton Dyer

USC already had arguably the top class of 2026 cornerback commits entering the weekend, but that group got even stronger Sunday as four-star corner Peyton Dyer (Duluth, Georgia) announced his commitment following his Trojans official visit.
Dyer, the No. 21-ranked cornerback in the 2026 class, joins five-star Elbert Hill (No. 1-ranked CB), four-star Brandon Lockhart (No. 4), four-star Madden Riordan and three-star Josh Holland in this loaded USC recruiting class and that’s with four-star cornerback commit RJ Sermons reclassifying into the 2025 class.
The Trojans are up to 28 commits overall and continue to hold down the top spot in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.
Dyer said just last week coming off an official visit to in-state Georgia that the Bulldogs were the top school in his recruitment, but USC pulls off yet another big recruiting win.
Dyer was committed to South Carolina earlier this recruiting cycle and also had planned to take an official visit to Penn State later this month.
He was one of four uncommitted targets who took official visits to USC this weekend along with five-star wide receiver Boobie Feaster, four-star receiver Jalen Lott and four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili.
Buzz started emerging early Sunday that the Trojans had taken over as the leader for Dyer, and he wasted no time making his commitment public.
USC will lose veteran cornerbacks DJ Harvey, DeCarlos Nicholson and Prophet Brown after the 2025 season, and this foundation of talented young cornerbacks will get its chance to compete for key roles. That includes current redshirt freshmen Marcelles Williams, Braylon Conley and Isaiah Rubin, sophomore UCF transfer Chasen Johnson and current freshmen James Johnson, Trestin Castro and Alex Graham. The Trojans also have redshirt sophomore Kevin Longstreet, who transferred in from Texas A&M to join his brother, freshman QB Husan Longstreet.
Several of those players will get looks at nickel as well and perhaps safety, but the bottom line is the Trojans are stocked for the future at cornerback.
Watch Dyer’s highlights below: