USC adds to loaded 2026 CB class with commitment from four-star Peyton Dyer

USC already had arguably the top class of 2026 cornerback commits entering the weekend, but that group got even stronger Sunday as four-star corner Peyton Dyer (Duluth, Georgia) announced his commitment following his Trojans official visit.

Dyer, the No. 21-ranked cornerback in the 2026 class, joins five-star Elbert Hill (No. 1-ranked CB), four-star Brandon Lockhart (No. 4), four-star Madden Riordan and three-star Josh Holland in this loaded USC recruiting class and that’s with four-star cornerback commit RJ Sermons reclassifying into the 2025 class.

The Trojans are up to 28 commits overall and continue to hold down the top spot in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.

Dyer said just last week coming off an official visit to in-state Georgia that the Bulldogs were the top school in his recruitment, but USC pulls off yet another big recruiting win.