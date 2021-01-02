TrojanSports - Commitment Analysis: What Ceyair Wright's addition means for USC

We take a closer look at what Wright's additions means for the Trojans, our Alec Simpson takes us inside the film room and Rivals analyst Adam Gorney delivers his detailed scouting report.

Wright made it official with USC , choosing the Trojans over Notre Dame and other schools to fill out a very impressive 2021 defensive back recruiting class.

USC fans were affixed to the All-American Bowl live show on NBC on Saturday afternoon with top targets Ceyair Wright and Korey Foreman set to announce their much-anticipated decisions.

Wright is the final piece to a 2021 defensive back haul that includes six 4-star prospects -- five Rivals250 prospects -- and filled major needs after USC landed no DBs in the 2020 cycle.

Along with Wright, USC already signed Rivals250 cornerbacks Prophet Brown and Jaylin Smith, Rivals250 safeties Calen Bullock and Xamarion Gordon and fellow 4-star safety Anthony Beavers. Wright and Brown are both ranked among the top 8 cornerbacks in this class, while Smith is the No. 5 athlete, providing a strong foundation of talent at the position.

All six of those DB additions are in-state prospects, and all but Brown are local Los Angeles-area prospects as the Trojans not only addressed a major need but showed a strong rebound on keeping top local prospects at home.

As for Wright, he will jump into an interesting competition in 2021 as USC looks to fill the void left by Olaijah Griffin's departure to the NFL.

Returnees Isaac Taylor-Stuart and Dorian Hewett may have the advantage there, but Wright is athletic enough to compete at that field corner position.

Finally, it can't be said enough what an impact new CBs coach Donte Williams had on USC's recruiting rebound. Williams not only landed those three highly-rated corners, but he was involved in a number of other commitments like Bullock, Beavers, WR Kyron Ware-Hudson and others.

Williams has lived up to his billing as an ace recruiter and earned his recent promotion to associate head coach.