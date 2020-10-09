TrojanSports - Commitment Analysis: What USC is getting in 3-star WR commit Josh Moore

The Trojans now have three 2021 wide receiver commits, including 4-star Rivals100 prospect Quaydarius Davis (Dallas, Texas) and 4-star Rivals250 standout Michael Jackson III (Las Vegas, Nev.).

That could be it for this Trojans WR class, but the door is not closed on adding another at the position if it's the right guy.

USC has continued recruiting 4-star WR Titus Mokiao-Atimalala (Ewa Beach, Hawaii), as well as some other big-name prospects committed elsewhere, and just offered 3-star Kansas decommitment Keon Coleman (Opelousas, La.) earlier this week.

In short, if USC hangs on to both Jackson (that seems a given) and Davis (who hasn't said much since his commitment in May), it doesn't need another WR in this class, but the Trojans may have room scholarship-wise depending on what happens at other positions and whether or not there is mutual interest with another impact wideout.

Overall, USC's needs on the offensive side in general are just about addressed, aside from a potential second tight end and second running back.

The Trojans have 21 public commitments overall and rank No. 4 nationally in the Rivals rankings.