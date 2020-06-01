We break down why that is not only a distinguishing statistic for this Trojans' 2021 recruiting class but also a necessity given the depth chart. Plus, we take a look inside the film room at Moss' highlights and Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Gorney gives his full scouting report on the QB.

That made USC the only program in the country with commitments from two top-10 quarterbacks, as fellow 4-star Rivals100 prospect Jake Garcia (La Habra HS) committed to the Trojans back in the fall.

First, and as we keep reiterating, it means that the Trojans' recruiting momentum is showing no signs of slowing down.

This gives USC 14 total commits, including four Rivals100 prospects and nine Rivals250 prospects in all.

The full list with rankings includes 4-star WR Quay Davis (ranked the No. 23 national prospect), Garcia (No. 25), Moss (No. 91), 4-star OLB Ma'a Gaoteote (No. 93), 4-star ATH/LB Julien Simon (No. 108), 4-star S Calen Bullock (No. 119), 4-star RB Brandon Campbell (No. 173), 4-star safety Anthony Beavers (No. 199), 4-star S Xamarion Gordon (No. 228), 4-star DT Jay Toia, 3-star OL Maximus Gibbs, Mason Murphy and Saia Mapakaitolo, and 3-star DE Colin Mobley.

And as we've reported on the Trojan Talk message board, more good news is expected for the Trojans throughout this week.

USC was already ranked No. 5 in the Rivals 2021 recruiting rankings nationally before Moss' commitment.

As for what his decision means in the big picture, the Trojans have now addressed their most pressing need in this recruiting cycle -- assuming both Moss and Garcia follow through on their commitments and sign with USC.

After having JT Daniels (Georgia) and Jack Sears (Boise State) transfer out, the Trojans will enter the 2020 season with just two scholarship quarterbacks in incumbent sophomore starter Kedon Slovis and redshirt senior Matt Fink, along with walk-on grad transfer Mo Hasan. With Fink leaving after next season, that leaves Slovis as the only returning QB.

While it may not be ideal for Moss or Garcia to come in with another highly-touted QB -- Moss has consistently dismissed any concern about that -- it was essential for the future of USC football.

It's very possible that Slovis heads to the NFL after his junior season, meaning Moss and Garcia would only have to wait one year playing behind him before one of them gets the shot to start. Also, if Slovis were to be injured at any point in the 2021 season, that opportunity would come even sooner for Garcia or Moss.

Tracking their competition will be one of the most intriguing storylines for the program in the coming years.

Getting back to the immediate future, meanwhile, expect Moss to be another factor working in USC's favor with top local prospects. He's already pledged that he hopes to make this a top 2-3 national recruiting class and his familiarity and stature in the Southern California high school football community will resonate with his peers.